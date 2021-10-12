The Day Jack Nicholson “Invented” the Hydrogen Engine

Jack Nicholson, the Oscar-winning American actor who has participated in films such as The strength of affection and Now or never, showed in 1978 a Chevrolet Impala that used hydrogen as fuel. Today, Toyota thinks that it is feasible to manufacture cars with combustion engines identical to gasoline but with zero emissions, which would become an alternative to electric propulsion.

This same weekend the Japanese firm will put this technology to the test. He will do so by participating in the 24 Hours of Fuji -the circuit of his property- with a Toyota Corolla suitably modified to run on hydrogen. Akio Toyoda himself, president of the company and its largest shareholder, will be one of the pilots.

Hydrogen-fueled combustion engine Toyota

It is important to note that this example is not a fuel cell vehicle, like the Toyota Mirai, whose propulsion system is based on a fuel cell that transforms hydrogen into electricity. The great peculiarity of the aforementioned Corolla is that it mounts a conventional engine capable of feeding directly with hydrogen, the lightest and most volatile element that exists. Toyota can take advantage of the experience of Mazda that once made a Wankel rotary engine that ran on hydrogen and that in 2003 it installed in an RX8 sports car.

It is clear that the possibility of using hydrogen to power “conventional” engines is something that sounds new, but it is not. Some may remember that in 1978 – that is, more than 40 years ago – actor Jack Nicholson introduced his blue Chevrolet Impala that used hydrogen instead of gasoline.

The famous interpreter, a fervent defender of environmental sustainability and very concerned about urban pollution, turned to an engineer to develop a personal project: converting his gasoline car into a hydrogen car, which only expels water vapor. During the presentation of this creation, the actor showed his black humor saying that one of the advantages of this technology is that “no one could commit suicide with the exhaust gases of a car”.

Obviously, Nicholson did not invent this technology. He was probably inspired by the Cadillac Seville that was part of Jimmy Carter’s presidential cortege on the day of his inauguration. This specimen was made by Roger Billings, who a decade earlier – in 1966 – had already transformed a Ford A into an engineering project for his high school’s Science Party. Billings used compressed hydrogen gas. And he had preserved in this way by carrying out several transformations, including a hydrogen-powered VW Beetle, in which he also used water induction to reduce nitrogen oxides.

The first hydrogen internal combustion engine is much older – it dates back to 1807! On January 30 of that year, the French-Swiss engineer François Isaac de Rivaz was granted the patent for a controlled explosion engine as an alternative to steam engines. It was slow, bulky, and noisy, so the illustrious French science scholars predicted if not its failure, then it would never outperform a steam engine.

François Isaac de Rivaz’s “Great Mechanical Chair” was the first ancestor of the internal combustion engine car





Wikipedia

To overturn such a disqualification, De Rivaz presented in 1908 “La Grand Chaise Mécanique” (The Great Mechanical Chair) with a 1.5-meter stroke single-cylinder engine, fueled by hydrogen gas -which he stored in a balloon as a deposit. – and that it had manual ignition. The six-meter-long spawn managed to advance 6 meters in each explosion and in the demonstration it achieved 25 explosions, that is, it traveled 150 meters at 3 km / h.

It would still be almost 50 years before Ettiene Lenoir made his Hippomobile, whose engine was inspired by steam engines, but used hydrogen. The set weighed almost 20 tons and its speed was barely 3 km / h, which led Lenoir to abandon the project.

It was in 1933 that the project for a hydrogen-powered car re-emerged. Norsk Hydro, an electric company, did a study with one of their small trucks. But in his case he extracted the hydrogen from a “reformer” that extracted it from ammonia.

During World War II, the Soviet army transformed 200 Gaz AA trucks to run on hydrogen due to the lack of gasoline Myshkin Museum

But the first serious attempt was Russian. During World War II Leningrad ran out of oil and the military engineer Boris Shelishch had the idea of ​​converting a GAZ-AA truck to run on hydrogen. Given their potential, in ten days the Russian army transformed 200 of these vehicles.

Hydrogen was widely talked about again in the 1980s, when BMW and Mercedes-Benz introduced bifuel vehicles, which could run on hydrogen and gasoline. They were the 520h and the 280 TE, respectively. The prestigious American university UCLA and especially the Musashi Technological Institute of Tokyo, which carried out several prototypes from the mid-1970s to the late 1980s, also studied this possibility.

Today, what Toyota is possibly looking for is to extend the life of current engines by making them run on hydrogen and expel only water vapor through the exhaust pipe. In this way, progress can be made towards the decarbonisation of transport established for 2050. Thus, the alternative that was tested years ago could be a solution for the future.

This is the Toyota Corolla with the hydrogen engine; the idea of ​​the Japanese brand, which is not convinced by the battery electric, is to demonstrate its viability Toyoya

Current engines if they were reconverted to hydrogen would be practically “zero emissions”. The combination of hydrogen with oxygen in the air produced water vapor plus the heat that is key to running the engine. But they could also emit tiny residual amounts of CO2 due to burning lubricating oil and also a tiny amount of NOx, which is produced by the reaction of nitrogen and oxygen in the air under conditions of high pressure and temperature.

Various “inventors” have spoken of engines that run on water. It is impossible because water does not store energy. Their vehicles ran on hydrogen, either produced in the vehicle itself by electrolysis (the necessary electrical energy was stored in batteries) or with the reaction of water with boron, which is economically unfeasible.

BMW Hydrogen 7

Having created a BMW 520h, with a 3.5-liter hydrogen-powered engine and cryogenic tanks to use hydrogen gas in 1979. It took more than 25 years for there to be a sequel. In 2006 – that is, almost thirty years after Nicholson’s private attempt – BMW produced a hundred Hydrogen 7s, a BMW 750 powered by a V12 engine modified to run on hydrogen.

The BMW V12 was ‘bifuel’ – like gas cars – and despite the high engine displacement it only offered 260 hp, half the gasoline engine. Although hydrogen combustion is very fast, its calorific value is lower than that of gasoline.

The cars were used in various promotional events in Europe and also as a ‘representation car’ for the brand’s executives. For this last commitment, the brand installed a ‘hydrogenerator’ at its headquarters in Munich.