If you’ve been itching for something high-level competitive Hearthstone, then Blizzard has good news for you.

From Hearthstone The 2021 World Championship will arrive in December, Blizzard announced today.

The World Championship is always one of the most exciting things at the end of the year when it comes to Hearthstone. This year, the action will take place from December 18 to 19. Players will compete for their share of a $ 500,000 prize pool. Unsurprisingly, the better you do, the more money you make.









So far four Hearthstone the professionals have secured their respective places in the World Championship: Facundo “Nalguidan” Nahuel Pruzzo, Wataru “Posesi” Ishibashi, David “Frenetic” Neila Quiñones and Huang “KZGXiaobai” Dehui.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For now, we don’t know who the other four World Championship competitors will be. To determine the remaining four places, we will have to wait for the conclusion of the second season of Grandmasters and the China Gold Series. The best players in this series will occupy the last four places in the World Championship.

For now, that’s all we know about 2021. Hearthstone World Championship. But Blizzard is likely to reveal more details about the event as winter approaches.