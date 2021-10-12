Star Atlas, a “Play-to-Earn” game from deep space in Solana

If you are one of the people who enjoy futuristic video games that take place in environments of unknown worlds in deep space, Star Atlas is for you. With sophisticated spaceships that challenge the imagination and characters whose characteristics are typical of a Star Trek movie, Star Atlas is there. thought for you. And best of all, the game’s blockchain transactions are done on Solana, so they are fast and inexpensive. & Nbsp;

With the launch of this NFT game, the aim is to bring a new proposal to the arena of video games. One with new trading models through the use of smart contracts, cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and entertainment, included in high-level games. & Nbsp;

Star Atlas is a video game implemented on the Solana (SOL) cryptocurrency platform. This video game takes its players to a futuristic world that takes place in the year 2620. A future with a society that is divided into three main factions: the humans in the MUD territory, the aliens in the ONI region and the sentient androids located in the Ustur sector. & Nbsp;

These factions fight in the game for political dominance in the Star Atlas metaverse. To do this, they apply strategic plans, explore new worlds with resources that can be exploited, with the aim of achieving the desired domination of the metaverse. Some of the most recent technological advances are used in the development of this game to create video games. One such technology is Nanite from Unreal Engine 5, one of the largest graphics engines for video games.

A great launch for Solana

This game represents the first major release with NFT elements made on the Solana network. Let’s remember that Solana has been emerging among the favoritism of the blockchain community. & Nbsp; The developers of Star Atlas seek to immerse players in exciting experiences stemming from the activities of space exploration. All this framed in a futuristic environment with RPG elements. Uniting, in addition, the ease of exchanging objects and spaceships through the mechanisms of NFTs and the cryptographic economy, including DeFi.









Citizens of Star Atlas can conduct their business activities as well. how to obtain and create NFTs (non-expendable) tokens within the Star Atlas metaverse. In this way, Star Atlas players can enjoy an economy that reflects the tangibility, ownership, and value of real-world assets. A new level that can rival greats in this regard such as Saga X and EVE Online. & Nbsp;

A whole new scheme for space games

In Star Atlas we seek to offer incentives so that players are encouraged to venture into this sidereal adventure. Along with this, the NFT elements seek to create a competitive advantage and provide a real sense of ownership over the objects of the game. That is, one of the great attractions of Star Atlas is that it can be a means of entertainment while also making gains as the player’s skills increase in the experiences that the game offers.

As already mentioned, Star Atlas is based on the Solana blockchain and therefore benefits from the high transactional performance of the network, which supports 50,000 TPS (transactions per second) and averages $ 0.00025 per transaction. This network has been considered one of the fastest and most secure, in addition, with characteristics open to the creation of decentralized applications.

