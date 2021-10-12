Squid game: Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves star in fan-edited remake The Squid Game | Movies and series

The squid game continues to be at the top of the list on Netflix. Fans of the Korean drama seek to delve into even the smallest details that surround its gory but shocking challenge circuit. In fact, a youtuber tried the rope game, with a disappointing result. For now, another user of the social network, identified as 참붕 Chambungg, has published what could be called a ‘Hollywood-style remake’ of Squid game.

In the funny video, which uses a kind of filter to superimpose the faces, we can see how the recruiter played by Gong Yoo becomes Brad Pitt, while Gi Hun has an appearance very close to Keanu Reeves.

Other iconic characters in the series have received the looks of movie stars such as Zendaya, Dakota Fanning, John Boyega, Angela Sarafyan, Josh Hartnett, and even the rude Danny Trejo, known worldwide as ‘Machete’. In the case of the old man 001, it is the famous actor Gary Oldman, who ‘shines’ in the skin of Oh Il Nam.

The fans of The Squid Game have made it clear that they are happy with the original version, something they reaffirm after seeing who would play their characters in a potential adaptation of the title with American actors. “If you are an American production company and you think you have to remake Squid game, it is not like that,” reads one of the comments left on the clip, which has already accumulated more than a million views.

Dear Hollywood Producers, I know you will be tempted to remake this excellent television series in the hope that it will be as successful as the original and that it may even have some big names for it, but it will fail miserably. Please have a little dignity and dedicate yourself to other projects. Thank you ”, was another of the netizens’ opinions.

