“Piojo” Herrera blamed the bad luck of the tie

Nuevo Leon, Monterrey.- Tigers equaled a goal with Atlas on this day 7 of the Grita México Ap2021. Even when they were in advantage in “El Volcán” they did not get the good way to increase their superiority. As a consequence they received the tying goal, through the Mexican Diego Barbosa.

Given this position, the technician, Miguel “Piojo” Herrera, considered that his squad had the clearest scoring chances during the 90 minutes, pointing out that “bad luck” was the one who played against him so that in this way they let the three units escape at the University Stadium.

“You end up with bad luck, it’s a bit of luck, but we had clear arrivals, we did not take advantage of them and this was the result,” said “Piojo” during the post-match press conference.

Among the men who obtained the most plays to nest at the door of Camilo Vargas, the Uruguayan, Nicolás “Tooth” López was one of them, like the French, Florian Thauvin, who entered the exchange at 25 ‘after the injury that occurred in the Paraguayan, Carlos González.

Florian Thauvin couldn't score

Each one had the opportunity to overtake Tigres again, although the closest one walked in a shot from the Uruguayan, which hit the Colombian goalkeeper’s left post, during added time. Meanwhile the European begins to be a factor in the extremes, however the direction of his shots were not accurate in this contest and he was denied the goal in Angelopolis.

“Diente” López is the tigrillo scorer with six goals after scoring tonight by penalty. His good performance is crucial for Miguel Herrera who will seek to reinforce that talent for what is coming for the felines. “We are going to try to keep Nicolás at this level.”

The goal was denied to Florian Thauvin

In the absence of André-Pierre Gignac, the South American is his best man in attack. Now with the loss of González, he will have to start adapting to a new game accompanying either Thauvin or Luis Quiñones, since they will be the two forwards that Miguel Herrera has for these next days, before Gignac returns from his injury. His return is expected to be within two weeks, when Tigres receives León, on date 8 of the Liga MX.