Now for his French property, Château Miraval – El Financiero

For many years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They were the most iconic couple in Hollywood for many years, until they decided to separate in 2016 and started a legal dispute that is still present to this day; the actors don’t stop fighting, but this time it’s a different dispute.

In the last six years Jolie and Pitt have seen each other in court to carry out their divorce proceedings and fight for custody of five of their six children, but now they face another process involving their property. Château Miraval, located in France.

This place was where the couple got married in 2014, after nine years of relationship, accompanied only by their family. The property located in Correns, north of Brignoles, in the south of France, is the ‘bone of contention’ this time around.

Jolie is said to have tried to sell her fair share (50 percent) of the property, which is valued at 140 million euros (approximately 3.2 billion pesos). Prior to this, the actress denounced her ex-husband for seeking to block the sale of this residence last July.

According to documents presented last Tuesday in Luxembourg by Pitt’s team, the actress from Maleficent intended to put 50 percent of Château Miraval up for sale without giving the actor a chance to Inglorious Bastards the opportunity to acquire it, something to which you are entitled by law; that is, Jolie would be violating her ex-husband’s right to purchase.









Pitt and Jolie held their Miraval shares in separate limited liability companies (LLCs), according to the document filed in Luxembourg. Château Miraval is owned by Chemicum, a company in which Brad Pitt owned 60 percent through his company Mondo Bongo, while Angelina Jolie did it with 40 percent from her company Nouvel.

In 2013, a year before they were officially married and three before their separation, Brad transferred 10 percent of the ownership of Mondo Bongo to Jolie’s Nouvel, so that they were both equal shareholders.

According to information consulted by Page Six, the former couple had, as part of their agreement, a duty to ask each other’s permission if they ever wanted to sell their shares. However, now that Jolie tried to sell her shares on the sly, the 10 percent transfer made eight years ago should be reversed as the shares were sold for a symbolic amount (one euro) and not as they should have actually been priced under Luxembourg law. .

The lawsuit mentions that “for the past four years, Nouvel (Jolie’s company) did not act in the best interest of Quimicum (the joint venture) by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager.”

We understand that behind this systematic obstruction, the real purpose of Nouvel and its shareholder (Jolie) is to sell their stake in Chateau Miraval in a way that will circumvent Mondo Bongo’s right to purchase (as provided in Quimicum’s articles of approval) , resulting in a capital gain obtained thanks to the Mondo Bongo investment and to which Nouvel did not contribute ”, according to the lawsuit cited by Page Six.

With information from Page Six.