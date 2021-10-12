No Time To Die: The Most Stylish Bond Girls Ever

After multiple delays, the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, it’s here.

Daniel Craig will appear as 007 for the fifth and final time, with other cast members including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, and Lashana Lynch.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be among the famous faces attending the world premiere (September 28) at the Royal Albert Hall, before the general premiere on September 30.

Cuban actress Ana de Armas will be the new Bond girl of No Time To Die. The trailer shows her brandishing machine guns in a floor-length evening gown.

This is the 25th Bond movie, so de Armas joins the ranks of some extremely hip Bond girls. These are some of the most elegant women to appear in Bond, and while they may not be the main love interest, they have made an indelible impact …

Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder

Dr. No is largely set in Jamaica, where Ursula Andress’s character is a shell diver. Her most iconic outfit was an ivory bikini with a belt buckle designed by Tessa Prendergast. Sold by Christie’s in 2001, the auction house reports Andress said, “This bikini made me a hit.”

Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore

Although there is stiff competition, Pussy Galore – played by Honor Blackman in the film Goldfinger 1964 – takes the award for the dumbest Bond girl name. In the film, Pussy Galore’s wardrobe is all fancy tailoring, from the gold vest she wore as a pilot, to her white pantsuit and purple suede pants.

Claudine Auger as Domino









We meet Domino in the 1965 movie Thunderball, where she is the villain’s mistress before siding with Bond. Throughout the film he tends to wear only black or white as a nod to his name, including a very risky swimsuit with see-through panels.

Grace Jones as May Day

May Day may not technically be a Bond girl, as she is the main helper and lover of the villain played by Christopher Walken in A View To A Kill, but it makes evil seem extremely good. Legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa helped create many of her outfits, from tailoring to hooded red dresses.

Michelle Yeoh as Wai Lin

Michelle Yeoh plays Wai Lin in Tomorrow Never Dies, a Chinese agent supporting Pierce Brosnan’s Bond. In addition to showing off his impressive martial arts skills, Yeoh’s best fashion moments were all of the black leather outfits.

Ursula Andress isn’t the only Bond girl to have an iconic bikini moment: Who can forget Halle Berry coming out of the water in an orange two-piece? With the white belt and the knife it carries, the bikini is a nod to Andress’s original style, and cemented Berry’s reputation as one of the most memorable Bond girls.

Eva Green was the first Bond girl of the Daniel Craig era, and she made a splash in a purple Roberto Cavalli dress with a jeweled neckline.

Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny

Naomie Harris does not count as a Bond girl: she plays Miss Moneypenny, although she does have a romantic relationship with Craig’s 007. While working in an office at MI6, Moneypenny gives a masterclass in elegant office wear. However, its climax comes in Skyfall, when she’s wearing a yellow silk Amanda Wakeley dress.