Natalie Portman talks about her stunning physical change for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will introduce us to a new Jane foster that collects the mantle of Mighty thor, just like it happens in Marvel comics. For this, the actress Natalie Portman made a specific training to increase her muscle mass, as we saw in the first leaked photos of her on the set earlier this year. Now, Natalie Portman herself has commented in a recent interview with the Vanity Fair medium what such training meant for her and the routines she had to follow for months.

The new Mighty Thor is coming

“It was fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before the shoot, and then obviously the whole shoot. We did a lot Weight training and i took many Protein shakes, a heavy weight workout that I have never done before. Of course, I have never intended to be bulky. It was very physical, so there was a lot of agility and strength work, ”says the famous actress.









In addition, the actress remembers that this specific training was very different from other physical preparations for other roles, such as that of Black swan, for which he had to train a lot in the art of ballet. “It certainly helps you get into character, and it certainly has changed the way I move. You walk differently, you feel different. It’s so wild feeling strong for the first time in my life ”, concludes the actress.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters next May 6, 2022 and will have an exceptional cast with Chris Hemsworth again as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor, Tessa thompson as Valkyrie and Christian bale like villain Gorr the butcher, plus Russell crowe, Matt Damon or the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy, among others.

Source | Vanity fair