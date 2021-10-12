Megan Fox changed her hair to a platinum blonde for her new movie

Megan fox He dared to make a radical change in his image. Her long jet black hair has been replaced by a hue that closely resembles the hair color of her boyfriend, the rapper, Machine Gun Kelly. This is how he revealed it to the world with a photograph in which a platinum blonde, so clear that it seemed almost grayish.

For his next movie, ‘Johnny and Clyde ‘, American actress, Megan fox, it became blonde. ‘This is what the devil’s daughter looks like. #JohnnyAndClyde Coming in the spring of 2022 ‘, he wrote as a legend to accompany the image he shared on his Instagram account with his more than 16 million followers.

Megan Fox imposes her beauty look with a platinum blonde tone

Megan fox preserves the length of your XL mane and dares to change with a platinum blonde. It is one of the lightest shades that exist, and it can even reach ash reflections. It is possible to wear it in its pure version, or it also accepts to include gray reflections (as the celebrity did in the same smooth tone), as well as purple or gold.









In her case, she manages to make her hair look really shiny, falling past her shoulders in long soft waves. We also see that he chose to keep the root in its natural color, a deep chestnut. While it is a unusual tint on the actress, the makeup uses her classic style: marked eyebrows, well-outlined eyes in copper tones and full pink lips, performed by the celebrity artist, Clarissa moon.

Megan Fox’s stylist, Miles jeffries, he also went to his social networks to share the new look and wrote: ‘Important hair transformation for @meganfox’, although he also tagged in the image to Meria dearman, a handmade wig maker who has previously worked with celebrities like Madonna, Irina Shayk, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Hence, it could be a very realistic alternative to which they resorted to not actually dyeing their locks.

According to the news outlet, Deadline, ‘Johnny and clyde‘is the story of two murderers who are madly in love and find themselves engulfed in an endless crime wave. Megan fox She will play the crime boss, a woman who runs a thriving casino. While it looks very glamorous blondeIt is a dye that should not be taken lightly, since it has a significant impact on the hair, so going to an expert colorist will always be the best option.