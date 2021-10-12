Megan Fox and her radical change of style

The actress looks like a different person, after undergoing a radical makeover.

This new period of style that has a name and surname: Maeve Reilly, the former Hailey Baldwin image professional, is now betting on the brunette.











The pink Barbie. In 2011 with a Veronica Lake look for the Golden Globes, with an Armani Privé gown model.

Very different, but equally striking was the look she chose for The IHeartRadio Music Awards, a tight jumpsuit and jeweled shoes. One more proof of the stylistic good streak in which the interpreter is immersed.











Sexy with lace. In 2018 for an event he shows off some skin promoting his new collaboration between Frederick’s of Hollywood and Forever 21.

Megan Fox almost stopped traffic in this ultra sexy look as she took the streets of New York by storm! The actress arrived in the Big Apple just in time for the Met Gala to close NYFW in this great look put together by Maeve.











Showing off legs. In 2010 at the Armani show during Milan Fashion Week.

In 2021 she wore an ice blue jacket and a Krizia miniskirt, and she paired the look with a matching crop top and sandals, all in the same shade.



















Intense red. To attend a party organized by Ferrari Megan looked elegant in a sleeveless red dress from Versace Fall Winter 2014.

The Transformers star walked the Met Gala 2021 carpet in a red dress designed by Peter Dundas, with a mermaid cut with long sleeves, a train, a slit between the legs, and a plunging neckline.











Love for denim These looks are from the same year, before Maeve Reilly and after Maeve Reilly. Megan Fox was spotted walking out of a salon wearing an edgy new look, a denim jacket, a black crop top, leather pants.

Megan walks around Brentwood in a super sexy neon green bodysuit with double denim. This look is the perfect mix between casual and sensual. With the contribution of green, one of the stylist’s favorite colors.











Casual look. Megan in a plaid shirt-style jacket, a cropped top to match her shirt, over high-waisted jeans.

Megan Fox surprised with trend ‘no pants’ in Beverly Hills. She wore a white shirt long enough to forget about a skirt or pants and a green Versace sweater with blue and black stripes.











