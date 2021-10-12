Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart team up to star in Netflix’s new comedy Me Time

Two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg returns to Netflix for another “daddy comedy”, albeit this time with Kevin Hart. The two will star in Me Time from screenwriter / director John Hamburg, who previously wrote Night School for Hart.

This time, Hart will play a stay-at-home dad who finds some “him time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He ends up reconnecting with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that almost turned his life upside down.

Me Time is part of Netflix’s lucrative joint venture with Kevin Hart’s production company HartBeat, which will release four films starring Hart, whose films have grossed more than $ 4 billion worldwide.









Wahlberg and Hart had never worked together before, but the pair seems almost inevitable, as Wahlberg is one of the few top-notch stars with a flair for comedy, as evidenced by his work on Ted and The Other Guys. With those two aboard Me Time, it’s easy to imagine the movie with Hart as a family man who is inspired to loosen up with Wahlberg, whose latest Netflix movie, Spenser Confidential, was viewed by 85 million households in its first four weeks of premiere.

You may be interested in:

Joe Bell: Mark Wahlberg Tours US Against Bullying

Wahlberg recently starred in the indie drama Joe Bell, but returns to tent territory alongside Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted film based on the popular video game. Wahlberg also recently wrapped up the drama Stu, and he will soon be seen in Arthur the King, which will hit theaters in 2022. @worldly