Lobuno missions in Fortnite Season 8; how to complete them and their rewards

The Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 brought new missions from Perforated card. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete all missions of the character Lobuno:

Fortnite Season 8: Lobuno punch card missions

Lobuno punch card missions are activated by talking to this character, who It is located in Camping Abadejo, at this point on the map:

Lobuno character location

Keep in mind that this quest line may be canceled at any time if we accept too many from other characters. In this case, we will have to talk to this specific NPC again to continue with this list of challenges where we left off.

The Lobuno punch card missions are as follows:

Make a gesture at the Weather Station, Ruinous Fort, or Lockie’s Lighthouse

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, we must use any gesture or dance in any of the following points on the map:

Locations of the Weather Station, Lockie Lighthouse and Ruinous Fort

Weather Station : south of Rincón Rencoroso.

: south of Rincón Rencoroso. Lockie’s Lighthouse : northwest of Parque Placentero.

: northwest of Parque Placentero. Ruinous Fort: west of Costa Believer.

Deal damage to wild animals with a melee weapon

What this mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must inflict a total of 40 points of damage hitting any type of wild animals with the pick.. Each hit with the pickaxe does 25 points of damage; we will have to give a couple of blows with the collection tool to any animal. This is easier to do with wolves, wild boars, and dinosaurs, as they can become hostile and come towards us, making this easier. We leave you a map with their possible spawn locations:









All Animal Locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Destroy a container in Sleeping Pools or Pleasant Park

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, we must destroy a garbage container in Sleeping Pools or Pleasant Park. We can shoot them, use the pickaxe, or throw explosives at them. In Parque Placentero we can find garbage containers on the exterior of the east facade of the gas station, and on the exterior of the west facade of the house more to the southeast. In Sleeping Pools there is a garbage container right at the north exit of the mechanical workshop in the center of the area.

Sleeping Pool Locations and Pleasant Park

Eliminate monsters from the cube in The Parallel with a melee weapon

What this mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must eliminate a total of five monsters from the cube in The Parallel by hitting them with the pick.. As you already know, The Parallel appears in a random named location on the map at the start of each game. We will know where it is because it is an orange bubble with a purple outline, and the name of the location it is in will also appear in orange.

In the example in the image, Costa Believer is being invaded by El Parallel

Travel on foot through Campo Calígine

What this mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must travel a total of 200 meters on foot in Campo Calígine. Once we are in this area, we simply go on foot instead of going in any vehicle. We will probably complete this mission playing normally when visiting this area.