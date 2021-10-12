Lean Muscle: The Best Exercises to Get It, According to Experts

To get lean muscle it is not achieved in the same way as when you want to increase more volume. All body types will benefit from gaining muscle, the thing to know is that different methods produce different results and help to obtain different benefits.

Work for gain muscle (aka the weight or strength training) helps improve balance, posture, coordination, bone health, prevent injury, deal with pain, reduce fat (muscle burns a lot of fat to function), plus it prevents weight gain and avoids that you lose muscle with age, which is something that also affects your metabolism.

The lean muscle It is a bit more difficult to achieve, but it is the best you can do for yourself, for your health and strength, so it should be a priority when choosing how to train and what types of training are the ones you are going to integrate into your routine, especially since this is what activates the hormones that burn fat and are essential for building muscle mass throughout your body.

A lean body looks marked and toned (think David beckham), but without having giant arms or muscles that look like mountains and no longer fit in clothes (as is the case with The Rock or Chris Hemsworth). The type of training you do depends on your goals and not what others are doing.

How do you gain muscle? MoMo Productions

What are the best exercises to gain lean muscle?

The key is to find the best combination of weight and repetitionsYou don’t need to carry the biggest weights in the gym, but it is important that you challenge yourself and add exercises that work the muscles correctly.









What’s more, build lean muscle It not only has to do with your workouts, it is important that you pay attention and modify your diet, giving preference to the famous wholefoods (or whole foods), natural and high in protein, with a good balance of carbohydrates and healthy fats for energy and be able to achieve a better recovery (since muscle fibers break with intense workouts).

There are several types of exercises that are essential for building muscle, consisting of a combination of weights, body weight, abs And till yoga poses They work strength and endurance as well. It is very important to have variety to avoid stagnation, but even with that, there are exercises that you should not miss and that are worth rotating with your routines.

Muscle helps burn more fat South_agency

Isotonic

The isotonic exercises they are those that require a contraction and a joint movement during the execution.

Lizards

Squats

Crunches

Triceps kicks

Triceps Dips

Isometrics

The isometric exercises They are done by placing pressure on a specific point on the body and in a certain position.

Plates

Warrior pose

Wall sit

Boat pose (for abs)

Glute bridge

Compounds

The compound exercises With which several muscles work at the same time, which helps to achieve a more complete work and increase strength in general.

Dead weight

Weighted barbell walking push ups

Bent over row

Clean and Press

Back Squat

Another recommended exercise is cardio (in moderation), as it is essential for improving fitness and endurance, while helping the body burn calories and fat. Also, it is important to add warm-up, cool-down and flexibility exercises, which are the ones that will prevent injuries and help you take better advantage of your workout and all its benefits.