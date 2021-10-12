La Nación / The bag… made of rubber

By Eduardo “Pipó” God

Columnist

And this time not even the bag of cats reached. They did not learn from their failures, they do not aggiornan, they continue with the same formulas, that if they gave them any electoral success, they ended up in disasters, the Mario, Lugo, and so on. Before at least they served to win elections and fight from power. Today, unfortunately for them and fortunately for the rest of the mortals, they will have to fight over the remains, on the plain.

They used the same formula as always, dirty campaigns from Abc and its satellite flyers, Telefuturo and its shameless publinotas, and, the next to disappear, Last Hour, if he does not end up buying it Harrison and using it in his campaign. Half-truths, hiding the complaints against their candidates, lying in headlines that never reflect the truth, not even sustainable in the article that precedes them, accusing and asking for express sentences as if there was no due process when they accuse. A disgust, to which they have us accustomed and for which, without embarrassment, they charge. Hopefully this time he has charged in advance, or else the CDE Municipality will have to hand over its entire budget to the Zuccolillo Group to keep it alive.

They lost, despite everything; lost the mechanism Abc, Efraín, Desirée, Lugo and their financiers in the shadows, the great oligopolies that they protect, the mafias they say they fight against … andáaaaa.









The recourse now is to blame the machinery, the apparatus, the “ignorant people who do not know how to vote and sell themselves.” If people were so ignorant, they would vote for the crap they offer as salvation, bombarding from their screens and radios, 24/7 as if they were all as idiots as they think they were. If it is “the device, the money and the fraud” just later, why do the non-colorados win at CDE and Encarnación? With all due respect to the Esteños … are they a Scandinavian city? Did they get an education in Swiss schools? Prieto has very serious, well-founded and documented complaints, not headlines and Twitter campaigns.

People simply vote for the candidates, whether we like them or not, the majorities like them, and the petulance of believing themselves superior, of some who have voted for packages like Lugo or Mario Ferreiro, who have set fire to Congress to impose Marito or Efraín, who screw up ethics and the law, is useless.

Learn, the mechanism did not work nor is it going to work anymore … rubber.