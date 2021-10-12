Karol G sang out loud at Billie Eilish’s concert

Singer Karol G was present at a music festival in Austin, Texas, where he delighted thousands of fans with his music.

In particular, he made all the assistants jump with his success “Dont Be Shy” in collaboration with Tiesto and whose video clip has more than 75 million views with only one month of being released.

“We are not Anglos, but we have them jumping and screaming with happiness with !! Dont Be Shy !! … Always Positive ”added the singer’s father after sharing a small part of how his show was lived.

However, what most surprised her fans is that the artist declared herself a loyal fan of the singer Billie eilish, who also took the same stage hours later.









Through your stories on your account Instagram, where it has almost 43 million followers, the paisa shared images of how the presentation of the young woman with her friend lived Daiky gamboa, with whom he was shown singing his musical themes loudly.

“Love you (I love you)”The artist added about one of the publications, tagging the American, whom she also knew personally behind the stage, but whose meeting she did not register on social networks.

