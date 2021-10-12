Tuesday, October 12, 2021
John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves Reveals Movie Details | Baba Yaga | Movies and series

By Hasan Sheikh
Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood due to John Wick, a character who helped him to relaunch his career and revitalize the action genre. Seven months after the premiere of the fourth part of the ‘Baba Yaga’ film, the actor gave an interview to the Today portal where he spoke about the long-awaited feature film. Reeves indicated that the film will have more action scenes than its predecessors, which include chases, car crashes and shootings..


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
