Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney

(CNN) – Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, the art dealer Cooke Maroney.

A representative for the 31-year-old “Hunger Games” star confirmed the news to CNN on Thursday.

Lawrence married Maroney in October 2019 at Belcourt of Newport, a luxurious mansion in Rhode Island. They were married in front of 150 guests, including Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Adele and Kris Jenner, according to People.

Maroney is the director of Gladstone 64, a Manhattan art gallery.

The couple have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, but their engagement was confirmed to CNN in February 2019, after Lawrence was seen "wearing a 'big ring' on his finger."









In June 2019, Lawrence, who appeared on the “NAKED With Catt Sadler” podcast, spoke about her love for Maroney.

“I was definitely not in a place where I was like ‘I’m ready to get married,'” she said. “I had just met Cooke and wanted to marry him.”

Lawrence was named by Forbes as the world’s highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016, with estimated annual earnings of $ 52 million and $ 46 million before taxes, respectively.

He won an Oscar for his performance in the 2012 film “Silver Linings Playbook,” in which he starred opposite Bradley Cooper.

She has also been nominated for her performances in “Joy,” “American Hustle,” and “Winter’s Bone.”

But the actress is perhaps best known for playing the character of Katniss Everdeen in the hit movie franchise “Hunger Games,” known in Latin America as “The Hunger Games.”