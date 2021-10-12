is a redesign of space combat

Digital Extremes simplifies and streamlines everything that revolves around the Railjack in its great action game.

Digital Extremes He has shared the patch notes for Warframe version 29.10.0 on his official forum. Its titled Corpus Proxima & The New Railjack and is intended to enhance the experience of outer space combat, a facet that the fantastic free-to-play has been expanding and refining for a couple of years. Nothing out of the ordinary, because in the end it is a very frequent type of update, but we are talking about many, many changes.

It will not be necessary to crush so much to get a ship, and the piloting will be simpler As a curiosity, after dragging the forum entry all the way down, I had the question of how many pages of Word the matter occupies. There were 60 of them, including the images. As you can imagine, there are many bug fixes and balance adjustments included in such a short novel, but also a good dose of improvements and additions for the interface, controls, and the like, as well as alternate outfits.









In any case, as we said, the highlight of the patch is in the modifications applied to the things that Rising Tide and Empyrean introduced in 2019, related to the space combat. A content that, until today, had a number of pacing problems: it took a lot of time and effort to get a ship, and once this was achieved, it did not have as much fun material to play with anyway.

The general idea behind these (many) changes is that Warframe space combat should feel more agile, flexible and direct: It will be easier to create the ship, and those who wish can buy it with platinum directly. In addition, it will be possible to customize NPC crew members so as not to depend on other players, for example. Be that as it may, at 3DJuegos we believe that if you are not playing Warframe, you should: it is one of our favorite free PC shooters.

