I was crazy !: Nicole Kidman confesses to having lived five months as one of her characters

On August 20, the series premiered “Nice Perfect Strangers” on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, in which the renowned actress appears Nicole Kidman.

Kidman so thoroughly prepared his role for the series of Amazon that recently in a magazine for The Independent, noted that he lived for five months as’Masha ‘, the character he plays in the series,

“I was just responding to that name. I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time, so I remember getting close to people and putting my hand on their hearts,” the actress confessed.

Kidman commented with humor his attitude during all this time, in which the character was still part of his personality.

“I would take their hand and they would speak to me using my name, Nicole, but I was completely ignorant of them. It was crazy, “he commented.

Also, the actress assured that this method was necessary to get into the role clearly and professionally.

“The only way I could really relate to people was that way because I felt that otherwise I would have been doing a performance and I didn’t want to feel that way,” he confessed.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine perfect strangers tells the story of nine Australians, at different times in their lives who attend an expensive “total mind and body transformation retreat” ten days in a place called Tranquillum House, led by a mysterious Russian woman named Masha.









A) Yes, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place in that exclusive health and wellness resort where clients come from the city in search of a better quality of life. The director of the establishment, Masha You must ensure that these people receive treatment that is beneficial to them during their stay.

The series is based on a book by Liane moriarty, the same author of Big Little Lies. In addition to Kidman, who is also a producer, other cast figures participating in the series are Melissa mccarthy and Luke evans.

Evans plays Lars, one of the clients looking to improve their health. But Tranquillum House It is not all that it seems, and that is what you will discover Frances Welty (McCarthy), a writer who was once synonymous with success with her romance novels. She is very intrigued by the lives of her fellow residents, who certainly do not seem to need reconstitutive treatment.

One of the most intriguing characters in the book is the owner and director of Tranquilium House, Masha. Well, it leads her guests to wonder if she really has the answers to what they didn’t even know they were looking for or if they should run out of that place.

