Historical! Nalguidan won Grandmasters and will play the Hearthstone World Cup

The Argentine surpassed his compatriot Rami94 in the American zone final and was among the eight who will compete in the 2021 World Championship.

Mariano viegas 06/07/2021 12:25 pm

Despite not having the support, visibility and impact that other electronic sports have in the region, Argentine players from Hearthstone they continue to write historical pages for the country’s esports scene. In this case, Spank, one of the great exponents of the Blizzard card video game, achieved the ticket to the 2021 World Cup.

The player of Oxygen Esports, from countless battles throughout his career and a true rower on the scene, he won the first season of the circuit Grandmasters of America, which brought together the 15 best on the continent. In the end, he beat nothing more and nothing less than his compatriot Rami94 by 3-1. The two Argentines in the playoffs reached the definition.









In this way, Nalguidan became one of the eight who will play the 2021 World Championship, contest that will distribute 500 thousand dollars and he has already secured at least a prize of 25 thousand. The Japanese Posesi and the Spanish Frenetic have already qualified, while the rest will come out of China and the second seasons in Asia and Europe.

Nalguidan had finished third in the first phase of the tournament and was part of the B Group in the finals, where he beat the Americans DreadEye and Lunaloveee by 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. Already in the semifinals, left the American on the road Muzzy 3-1 and in the definition he won against Rami94, who played his second season in Grandmasters.

“I can not believe it, this has been my end goal for years and i made it. Thank you all for supporting. Thanks to every partner in practice, my family and my team for trusting me, “said the champion on social media.