Hearthstone Mercenaries – I’ve already been able to play, PvE has conquered me and PvP overwhelmed

Although the general feeling with Hearthstone is that it is a fairly stable game, almost immobile. For someone outside the day-to-day world of Warcraft-based card title, you can believe that every so often a new expansion appears with new cards and that there is hardly much else to see. That could have been true a few years ago, but there have been several key points in the development of the title that have made it mutate into a game with many more possibilities.

Those historical moments as far as Hearthstone is concerned, they are quite documented: the creation of the standard years, the dungeon modes of deck building roguelike, the change of philosophy of the new development team in favor of the existing card improvements and not that excessive emphasis on nerfs, Battlegrounds and the approach to the autobattler … And now Hearthstone Mercenaries.

Thanks to Activision Blizzard we have been able to access Mercenaries before its launch on October 12. For those who are clueless, it is about a new game mode called to inherit the spirit roguelike aforementioned, but making use of game mechanics much further removed from the traditional Hearthstone and without dealing so much with the aspect of randomness and improvement within runs. This time we are facing a slope with a much more RPG approach and a finish in the fights that almost reminds us of Pokémon.

But let’s go to the base: Mercenaries challenges us to make use of a team of up to 6 specific heroes and make use of their skills to get so deeply into PvE experiences What Pvp. Each of these mercenaries can level up, improving their statistics, but they can also gain more powerful abilities. And whenever we fight, we will be able to improve them in both aspects.

There are dozens and dozens of heroes, each grouped into a rock-paper-scissors type system and with up to 3 different skills for each mercenary; and which have a speed that determines their order of priority in battle. That is the playable base of a combat that is based on seeking synergies between three mercenaries at the table, waiting to change those who are defeated by the other 3 who will wait on the bench.

Addictive and content-laden PvE

During the first hour of the session we were able to test the PvE mode, which is the first to be unlocked after the tutorial. And the first thing that jumps out is how fun and fast everything is. You sign up for a contract in a specific area, you end up with the first previous encounters on a kind of map that reminds us a lot of Slay the spire, to finally fight the target beast.

These battles are very fast and they are always helping you to unlock all kinds of improvements. You never have the feeling of wasting time, and that is something that in today’s video games, especially in the group of free to play, such as Hearthstone, is the order of the day. Everything here is about the game, its mechanics and progressing.









After a few affordable battles that serve to unlock enough mercenaries to form a team, or even the functionalities in the populated (a kind of very friendly central hub) that allow us to do more and more things, we already find ourselves facing a major challenge at the end of that period of play. Considering the promise of huge amounts of content that developers have made us, it seems that we will have plenty of fun.

PvP and its deep fights

After this first hour of PvE that we were quite happy with, we were provided with an account in which all the heroes were unlocked and at the maximum level. With these mercenaries at the top of their capabilities we were invited to play against each other and see how synergies work at the highest level.

We have to say that seeing ourselves with so many options and so many mechanics at once, we were a little overwhelmed and we could not enjoy this part as we would have liked. However, this can also be positive, because it tells us that the progression of the game is there to give us time to learn these synergies, as well as to discover for ourselves our favorite teams and mercenaries.

What we can say is that enough archetypes are appreciated to observe a great depth in the game. At a certain point, we saw ourselves as in the competitive Pokémon, where each attack can decide the fight and the making of the team and the choice of the first to fight are decisions that have a huge impact in the game.

The summary is that we really liked what we have seen of Mercenaries, especially because it is different enough from the original experience to have its place, and because the progression that we have been able to see seems very funny. Now it’s time to wait for the final experience next Tuesday, October 12.