Hearthstone 21.0.3: Patch Notes and All Changes Made by Blizzard

Heartstone patch 21.0.3, that will be launched on 17 of August, includes many changes to the mode standard. 8 cards are nerfed for the classes of the Wizard, the Hunter of Got damn, the Hunter, the Warlock, the Shaman and the Paladin, as well as a neutral letter.

This will likely change the meta, as the nerfs seem to target some of the more powerful cards. We’re not sure this is enough, especially for the Sorcerer. Other changes are present for Battlegrounds with 5 modified heroes. Las Arenas it is also balanced while correcting various bugs.

Standard updates

You will be able to recover the full powder value of the old cards for 2 weeks after the 21.0.3 update is rolled out.

Developer CommentsAfter two weeks of tracking the rapid evolution of the meta after the launch of United in Stormwind, we’re making a few balance changes to slow down the game by a turn or two. In general, this translates into two things: it limits how effectively combo decks put together the elements they need to win, and it also reduces the hand damage volleys that some board-based decks have access to. . We hope that these changes will lead to slower strategies that will be successful in this metagame. We will continue to monitor the game to see if further changes are necessary.

Enchanting flow

Previously: [Coste: 2] → Now: [Coste: 3]

Il’gynoth

Previously: [Coste: 4] 2 ATK / 6 health → Now: [Coste: 6] 4 ATK / 8 health

Dark gaze

Previously: [Coste: 2] 2 ATK / 3 health → Now: [Coste: 3] 3 ATK / 4 health

Battlegrounds Mistress

Previously: [Coste: 5] → Now: [Coste: 6]

Kolkar Runners

Previously: [Coste: 2] 2 ATK / 3 Health → Now: [Coste: 3] 3 ATK / 4 Health

Granite forge

Previously: 4 ATK / 5 Health → Now: 4 ATK / 4 Health

Conviction I, Conviction II, Conviction III









Previously: [Coste: 1] → Now: [Coste: 2]

Meat giant

Previously: [Coste: 8] → Now: [Coste: 9]

Updates for Battlegrounds mode

Returning heroes

Scarecrow

Before: Borguejeante [Coste 1] Your next Battlecry this turn triggers twice. → Now: Zis, zas [Coste 0] Add a 1/1 Scarecrow to your hand that repeats all the Battle Cries you’ve played. (Twice per game).

Hero upgrade

Deryl the Dancer

Triplet

Before: [Pasivo] After selling a minion, give a random minion in Bob’s Tavern + 1 / + 1 twice. → Now: [Pasivo] After selling a minion, give a random minion in Bob’s Tavern + 1 / + 1 three times.

Flurgl fungicide

Flaking

Before: [Pasivo] After selling a Murloc, add a random Murloc to Bob’s Tavern. → Now: [Pasivo] After selling a minion, add a random murloc to Bob’s tavern.

Maiev Shadowsong

Imprison

Before: [Coste 1] Puts a minion from Bob’s Tavern into Torpor. After 3 turns, he gets + 1 / + 1 and you take it. → Now: [Coste 1] Puts a minion from Bob’s Tavern into Torpor. After 3 turns, he gets + 2 / + 2 and you take it.

Malygos

Arcane Alteration

Before: [Coste 0] Replaces a minion with a random one of the same tavern level. → Now: [Coste 0] Replaces a minion with a random one of the same tavern level. (Twice per shift).

Arena balance update

We’ve updated the card spawn percentage to ensure that the class balance stays close to the ideal 50% win rate. Specifically, with this measure we hope to reduce the victory percentage of the Druid Hunter, Warrior and Demon Hunter. We’re also hoping to increase the win percentage for the Wizard, Priest, Rogue, and Shaman. The win percentage of the rest of the classes should be more or less the same as before.

Improvements and bug fixes.

The Soul Thief animation has been updated to only activate if the card ends up in your hand (it does not activate with drawn cards such as Soul Shards). The animation will not activate if the drawn card already costs health instead of mana (such as when you have two Soul Thieves in play).

Fixed text errors on the Psychic Evil and Florist cards (mechanics do not change).

Fixed a bug that caused Jeweler’s Tools to trigger when the effects returned a minion with a Divine Shield to its owner’s hand, or the minion was moved from the hand to the owner’s deck.

Fixed a bug that caused Seek Advice (the priest’s quest chain) to sometimes count the original cost of the cards instead of the cost that was paid for the card.

Fixed an issue where the Insider Set version of the Eye Beam would not display the card artwork correctly in the Collection Manager.

Fixed an issue where Rites of Rebirth, the Lich King’s Hero Power in Battlegrounds, would cause players to disconnect from the game server.

Interactions between Set the Road (part of the Paladin’s quest chain) and Duel-specific hero powers have been added.

Fixed various bugs in the Book of Heroes: Gul’dan and the Book of Heroes: Illidan.

Fixed a bug that caused Duel achievements to not track correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused the Haunted Forest collection achievements to trigger even if the requirements were not met.

Fixed an issue where achievements were not displayed or proper rewards were not awarded when completing all Book of Heroes deliveries. All players who have completed all 10 Book of Heroes deliveries will automatically receive the corresponding reward of a standard gold envelope.

Source.