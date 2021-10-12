HBO Max reveals first scenes for Aquaman: King of Atlantis

HBO Max has released the first four minutes of Aquaman: King of Atlantis, a new animated miniseries from the streaming platform recently released and will be released on October 14, according to what was announced by the network.

The clip takes viewers to the mythical underwater kingdom where the new royal court of Atlantis, although Aquaman (Cooper Andrews) does not impress them as a leader. In the following minutes, the hero faces his first challenges and enemies as king.

The program is part of the new HBO Max series that will come out between 2021 and 2022, which are highly anticipated by subscribers and whose details behind the scenes as well as release dates can be found at The Truth News as confirmed.

Watch the first minutes of Aquaman: King of Atlantis!

Aquaman: King of Atlantis premieres this October

As soon as Aquaman takes the throne, his royal advisor Vulko (Thomas lennon) presents her with a long list of bureaucratic tasks to complete, much to the disagreement of her partner, Princess Mera (Gillian jacobs).









The discussion is interrupted by the sudden arrival of Ocean Master (Dana snyder), the hero’s half-brother, who challenges the king to a duel for the throne. Aquaman easily defeats him and comes to the conclusion that perhaps a monarch shouldn’t make up his mind through ritual combat.

King of atlantis is an executive production of James wan, director of Aquaman of 2018 and its next sequel in which the director received Amber Heard with a special welcome detail despite the online campaign to fire her from the production.

When is the Aquaman 2 movie coming out?

Aquaman 2 premieres on December 16, 2022

After the director of Aquaman 2 reveals the official title of the sequel starring Jason momoa, Warner Bros., announced that Aquaman and the lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 16, 2022 after delays for COVID-19 2020.

For its part, HBO Max’s Aquaman: King of Atlantis miniseries is destined to be a lighter, comedic take on the character, focusing on his struggle to adjust to being a king in a new culture.

