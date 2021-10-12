HBO Max: Nicole Kidman had to “destroy” her face to star in this shocking movie

Throughout his career, Nicole Kidman has received a series of nominations for his performances, among which his work done in 2018 stands out, when he starred in one of his best films and that you can enjoy in HBO Max.

Destroyer was in charge of the director Karyn Kusama, with a script of Phil There are and Matt Manfredi, and was starring Nicole Kidman, Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany and Bradley Whitford, whose premiere was in the Telluride Film Festival, where the performance of the winner of the Oscar.

What is Destroyer about?

Erin Bell (Nicole Kidman) worked in his youth as an undercover cop in a dangerous gang in the California desert. His foray into the world of the mafia had fatal consequences for his mind from which he believes he has recovered.

However, when the leader of the gang shows signs of life again, Bell suffers a moral and existential odyssey. The only solution to forget their ghosts is to reconnect with old members of the group, trying to understand what were the reasons that destroyed their past.









But at the same time, the Los Angeles Police officer must find her last chance to redeem herself and ensure a better future for her family, as one of her priorities is her daughter Shelby (Jade Pettyjohn), with whom he has a complicated relationship.

Why watch Destroyer?

According to film critics, this film represents one of the best works of Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for the Golden Globes already Satellite Awards in the category of Better Actress. The Australian also underwent a physical and total appearance change, she had to learn some fighting techniques to bring more realism to her role.

Although the story was considered solid, intriguing and exciting, the film did not have a great impact at the box office, because it only collected $ 3 million, but the production of Destroyer had a cost of $ 9 million. This was due to the fact that it was not widely publicized as it was an independent film.

On the other hand, in specialized movie sites such as Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a 74 percent approval rating, while in Metacritic obtained a score of 62 percent, but in both spaces what was recognized was the work of Nicole Kidman.

If you didn’t get a chance to see this incredible redemption movie starring Nicole Kidman, take advantage of that Destroyer is in the catalog of HBO Max to see it any day of the week.