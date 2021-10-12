From being the most desired in Hollywood to absolute loneliness: the eternal singleness of Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has no official partner since his divorce from Katie Holmes (Photo: WireImage)

Everything pointed out that Tom cruise I had found love again in Hayley Atwell, his partner from “Mission Impossible 7”, after almost a decade single since his divorce from Katie holmes in 2012. Just a few months ago, the Hollywood star appeared with the British actress in public at the women’s final at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, London. There they posed for the media without hiding their relationship. But, apparently, there is nothing more between them. It was she, they say, who would have left him without much explanation.

According to the magazine OKAY!Cruise isn’t happy to be alone again when he’s near his 60th birthday, and he’s also not quite sure why the 39-year-old Atwell broke up with him. “This is not how he thought his life would be at this age. In quiet moments, you feel pain and regret. You know you’ve made some mistakesA source told the publication.

The source further noted that things were fine between Cruise and Atwell since they began dating in December while filming “Mission Impossible 7” in Europe. But then the British actress stopped trying to have a relationship with him due to her anger issues. A behavior that was in evidence when an audio was leaked of a Cruise enraged with his technical team for not complying with sanitary rules on set.

According to the aforementioned publication, Cruise’s religion has also made it impossible for him to have a lasting relationship. “After all, he feels that the women he is interested in do not meet the expectations of the Church of Scientology,” the source said. “People think it’s strange that he continues to devote so much of his time and energy to Scientology. It’s hard to understand defending an organization that avoids psychiatry and supposedly uses brainwashing tactics. But he will never turn his backHe added.

To make matters worse Cruise has reportedly been very stressed due to endless production delays. And this has affected his romantic life.

“He has been working to the bone and it was quite annoying to be around him. He bothered about the smallest thing because he is a perfectionist. Hayley decided this was not for her. She just wants them to be good friends. “said the source to Okay!.

Despite his extensive career and star status, The American actor continues to work as if he were a newcomer in the industry. For him the first thing is work. It was always like this. That choice would have cost him dearly on a personal level.

Cruise is supposedly aware that he has let some people down. And he has also hurt others along the way. In fact, the interpreter’s relationship with his three children has had its ups and downs. Cruise is the father of Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with Kidman, and Suri, the fruit of his marriage to Holmes.

“He tried to be a good father, but has felt guilty about his failures and shortcomings. I wish I had spent more time with them, ”the source told the magazine.

Despite the comings and goings with his older children, he remains close to them, something that does not happen with Suri, with whom he would not have a relationship for years. Since his separation from Holmes in 2012, the actor was rarely seen with the girl, now a 15-year-old teenager who was raised by her mother in Manhattan.

The still beau of the cinema has no problem finding women who are attracted to him. The problem would be another: it does not make relationships last over time. “He has trouble finding a partner because he is too intense a man ”. In addition, the three-time Oscar nominee would not let many know him intimately. “He knows a lot of people, but he doesn’t have close friends. He is someone who is friendly, but does not share his life with anyone. They say that he is afraid to let others enter his most private world out of fear: “He has a great fear of being betrayed ”.

His official loves

Cher

Cher and Tom Cruise were a couple back in 1985. It all started at the wedding of another of the iconic couples of the ’80s: Sean Penn and Madonna. It was at that celebration that they met and laid the foundation for a subsequent relationship. At the time, Tom was only 23 years old and Cher had turned 39. “It was a very long relationship. I lived in his house for a while and you know what? He was wonderful and I was crazy about him. It was different from everyone. He was shy, he didn’t have a dollar… ”, he told Oprah Winfrey in 2008. The former couple have maintained a good relationship over the years.

Mimi rogers

Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers were married from 1987 to 1990. Rogers was six years older than him when they met at a party in 1985. The “Born on the 4th of July” actor was 23 years old. In a 1986 interview with Rolling stoneCruise revealed that they met when he was developing “Top Gun,” one of his biggest hits. However, the actor recalled that Rogers was actually dating a mutual friend when they first saw each other, so things didn’t get romantic at the time. However, Rogers recalled the origins of the romance a little differently. “I didn’t see myself with anyone and neither did he”. According to the American press, the actress was the one who introduced him to Scientology.









In 1989, Cruise filed for divorce. Production on his film, “Days of Thunder,” starring his future wife Nicole Kidman, began just two days later. The “Risky Business” actor later described his connection to Kidman as “Instant lust”.

Nicole Kidman

The “Days of Thunder” co-stars tied the knot in 1990 in a secret wedding in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Nicole was 23 and Tom was five years older. Together they became the most powerful couple in Hollywood. Four years after the wedding, the marriage adopted Isabella and later Connor. They had been together for nine years when Stanley Kubrick asked them to film “Eyes Wide Closed”, an erotic thriller. The initial six months of the contract turned into 400 days of continuous filming. The Tension on set impacted the couple in the private sphere. After the premiere, in 2001 and after 11 years of relationship, the marriage announced their separation.

“I felt it was my job to put on a beautiful dress and be seen and not heard.Kidman later said of her marriage to Cruise. The Oscar winner married the musician in 2006 Keith Urban and they are the parents of two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Penelope Cruz

The American and Pedro Almodóvar’s muse dated for three years after meeting on the set of “Vanilla Sky” in 2001. “I am very, very happy with my relationshipCruise told the press on the movie’s opening night. The actors ended in January 2004. It was the Spanish who announced it through a statement: “There are no third parties involved in the decision and we remain good friends.” Years later, 2007, Penelope Cruz fell in love with Javier Bardem, whom she had met in 1992 while filming the movie “Jamón, Jamón”. They got married in 2010. One year later, her first child, Leo, arrived and, two years later, in 2013, her daughter, Luna, was born.

Sofia Vergara

The actor and star of “Modern family”They met at a party thrown by Will Smith. According to Andrew Morton’s book, ‘Tom Cruise: An Unuthorized Biography’, the star showed his charm and dazzled the Colombian. “She was dazzled by the storm of phone calls, flowers, and chocolates that followed their first date.”. Their 2005 fling was short-lived.

Kate holmes

A few months after breaking up with Vergara, the actor announced his courtship with Katie Holmes. The actor couple married in November 2006 in a massive wedding in Italy, a marriage that became the event of the year. In 2012 Katie asked him for the divorce, after six years of marriage. The actress alleged irreconcilable differences and requested custody of Suri. The main reason that led the actress to take the step was the excessive obsession that her husband showed for Scientology.

