Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Fortnite: Late Game Mode Becomes New Ranked Arena for Pros

By Vimal Kumar
The Arena, the default ranked mode in Fortnite, has long been criticized as it has become an inconsistent mode and does not seem to make a difference among the best in the game. It is because of that Epic games has completely changed his intentions with the exit this Tuesday, October 5, late. Still operating with the Arena point system, this game mode has the potential to become the benchmark competitive mode in the game.

Late gameplay at its best from benjyfishy

Created this summer as part of a collaboration with Bugha, current Fortnite world champion, this game mode was going to be temporary. When this game mode appeared, professional gamers around the world immediately fell in love with this Format more dynamic, where players jumped off the bus with weapons, materials, and an already advanced storm.

Well, Epic Games has not hesitated for a second and has turned this temporary game mode into permanent mode, even being a new ranking mode (solo and trio) with seasonal progression, just like the sand we all know.




The Late Game was co-created by Bugha himself. Normal that the competitors like! - Fortnite: Battle royale
The Late Game was co-created by Bugha himself. Normal that the competitors like!

Changes from the new late game mode

  • Fruits and vegetables that can be picked are eliminated.
  • Fishing wedges disappear.
  • The timer for the first phase of the storm is increased by 5 seconds.
  • The timer for the second phase of the storm is reduced by 15 seconds.

The late game could replace the classic Arena mode, which is starting to lose steam and for professional competitors it is a godsend that will give them the best in-game sensations. If more casual gamers are comfortable in this mode too, It is possible that we have in front of us a qualifying mode in Fortnite that is much more sustainable than we had previously.

Vimal Kumar
