Fortnite channels on Twitch: Streamers, teams and tournaments

Fortnite is one of the most popular games today and you have surely talked about it, with millions of followers around the world. Especially relevant and popular during 2017 and 2018 and whose most played and most recognized mode is Battle Royale, a mode in which up to one hundred players compete on an island to be the last to survive, the last player standing. His fame was helped a lot precisely by the gamers or streamers who were dedicated to broadcasting their games through the different platforms, managing to hook thousands of viewers in their live shows.

Official Fortnite channels

On Twitch we can distinguish between two types of channels: official or those of individual streamers. The first ones will allow us to follow official tournaments or even see announcements of the different seasons of the game, news or special events. They are a good option as a complement beyond watching games from specialized streamers. You can follow all the news and they have millions of followers.

Fortnite channel on Twitch

If you are a fan of Fortnite, An essential that cannot be missing from the list. It is an official channel, in which we will find promotional content for the game and streams of official tournaments. For fans of the game, it is a fundamental channel, because they will be able to watch these competitions live, with some of the best players in the world, with comments and broadcasts as if it were a classic sporting event.

The channel is in English, so it can be a bit difficult for Spanish-speaking viewers to understand in some cases, although it is also an opportunity to learn languages ​​and the terminology of the game will not be difficult for Fortnite experts to understand. they know very well what the terms are like in any other language.

TwitchRivals

TwitchRivals is the bet of the Amazon streaming platform for the competition. These are tournaments organized by Twitch with different video games among which is Fortnite. It has its own channel in which these competitions are broadcast, since one of the rules is that each of the participants has to express their point of view during the game, so to follow the tournament in the best way it is best to access this own channel.

It is not an exclusive Fornite channel as such but it is one of the great essentials if you want to follow all the events of the video game. It is a successful channel with two million followers. Of course, you must bear in mind that it is an english channel where all broadcasts (or the vast majority of them) will be in this language.

Esports team channels

Beyond Fortnite or Twitch’s own channels, there are well-known teams in this video game that we can follow.

G2Esports

The club chaired by the Spanish Carlos Ocelote is one of the largest in the world and, on his Twitch account, broadcasts various games, including Fortnite. It features some of the best players and they are all a reference when talking about this video game.

It is not an exclusive Fortnite channel where streamers dedicate all their time to this video game but it is one of the most important esports teams that participates in Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Hearthstone, Rocket League, Valorant tournaments …









FazeClan

Another of the esports clubs that has an account on Twitch and that sometimes streams Fortnite is FazeClan, that it has an important roster and that it is one of the leading teams when we talk about this shooter. An American team that, like the rest, not only broadcasts about this video game but we can find it among the main competitions and the most important in the world.

He has over 400,000 followers on Twitch and recent broadcasts on other popular video games like Call of Duty, for example. In addition, from your profile we can meet the different members of the team or go to the different channels to learn more about them in depth or follow the live channels independently.

Streamer channels

Beyond teams that play in official competitions, there are also streamers who frequently play these videos and that we can follow on Twitch. As in the previous cases, they are not only known by Fortnite but by other successful video games so their channels are not exclusive.

Ninja (Richard Tyler Blevins) is the most followed streamer on Twitch and the best known worldwide. With more than 16 million followers on the platform, his career has been tied to Fortnite. His way of playing and his way of broadcasting his games made him known worldwide, to the point of becoming the first to have his own skin in the game, a special outfit dedicated to him. Without a doubt, a reference channel in the Fortnite world.

Ninja is among one of the most viewed streamers in Twitch history with a peak viewer peak of 616,693 and a total of four million 394,695 views with the video “Squads with Drake, Travis and JuJu you heard me. | @Ninja on Twitter and Instagram “

The Spanish streamer is one of the most followed on Twitch and one of the best known in the world of Fortnite. Like Ninja, he also features an exclusive Idol Series skin. It is one of the main references of the platform if we are interested in Fortnite and not only nationally but globally. In fact, the Fortnite skin presentation by TheGrefg January 11, 2021 is one of the events with the highest peak of viewers on Twitch worldwide until the end of 2021. For more than four hours, more than 5,700,158 million people passed through the event, although the simultaneous peak of highest number of spectators was 2,470,347 people at a time watching the event around the world.

The Mexican Jelty is one of the most followed streamers and is considered the best Fortnite player in his country, which has earned him the transfer to the G2 team. His streams are followed by thousands of people thanks to his streaming style, which causes many of his clips to have gone viral.

Kyle Jackson, ‘Mongraal’, is a professional Fortnite player from the FaZe Clan club and one of the most viewed stramers on Twitch when he goes online to play. The Briton has five million followers on the Amazon streaming platform and his is one of the channels that we have to target if we are interested in Fortnite.