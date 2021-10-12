Fortnite – 18.20 patch notes: update changes and news

The patch 18.20 from Fortnite arrived at the game on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and brought with it numerous changes and novelties. Next we tell you which are the most important improvements of this new content update of the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: Patch Notes 18.20

For some time, Epic Games has not published patch notes as such; instead, we have to access their Trello, where they post what issues they know are currently in the game, and which of them will be fixed with each patch:

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode

An unforeseen bug causes the Battle Pass pages not to display the unlock progress correctly. It will be fixed in this patch.

An unforeseen bug causes hang gliding speed with Venom Symbiote and Carnage Symbiote slower than normal after using a launch pad. This bug is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unknown issue causes players to be unable to fish from inside vehicles such as the speedboat or the back seats of OG Bear trucks.

The time that appears on the interface does not correspond to the time remaining for the reboot cards to disappear due to an unexpected error. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Creative mode

A bug causes the “Concert Rain” VFX setting to remain on the island after returning to the waiting room, unless we re-enter the island and return to the lobby. This issue is expected to be fixed in this patch.

A bug causes trees to not appear on auto-generated island maps. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Save the World mode

An unforeseen error means that we cannot change our Hero’s equipment from the lobby if we play with control. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

Changes and fixes in the mobile and Nintendo Switch versions of Fortnite

An issue to fix means that Nintendo Switch players cannot be heard by players on other platforms when using voice chat, but can be heard by other Switch players as well. This issue is being investigated.

An unforeseen error causes the Fortnite app to crash on OnePlus Nord devices. This bug is being investigated.

New cosmetic items added with Fortnite patch 18.20

Fortnite patch 18.20 has brought with it new cosmetic objects in form of skins, backpacks, peaks, Delta wings, and much more.









Scenario changes with Fortnite patch 18.20

The Fortnite Battle Royale map has changed after patch 18.20. The island remains such that:

New missions added with Fortnite patch 18.20

Fortnite patch 18.20 has brought with it new missions to the game’s filesystem.

New Weapons and Items in Fortnite Patch 18.20

Fortnite patch 18.20 has brought with it new weapons, as you can see below. We will have to vote between Combat Assault Rifle and the Combat Submachine Gun at War Effort terminals using gold bars for one of these two weapons to be added to the game.

Other changes and news in Fortnite patch 18.20

Here is another list of changes and news that Fortnite patch 18.20 has brought with it:

Voice chat and role selection have been added for Imposters.

Punch card missions give more XP.

From now on, refund requests are reloaded over time.

Sources: Epic Games [1] [2], Official Fortnite Trello, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration