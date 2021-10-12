On the side, but we are already seeing letters from Forged In The Barrens, the new expansion for HearthStone. After his announcement and the first letters that were seen on Blizzcon Online we had not heard any news until this week, and what a way to start.

Forged in the Wastes begins to show in HearthStone

It was about time, it is not customary that after the announcement of an expansion it takes so long to show new cards, but with the celebration of the Blizzconline everything precipitates and takes a little longer. The fact is that we already have before us the first letters of Forged In The Barrens and every day letters are being revealed until next March 22 through influencers, streamers and other websites (I hope one day it’s our turn) that you can see by accessing the official website with the complete collection. We are going to see the cards that to date in this post have seemed more interesting to me, but first I want to tell you that when the complete collection is known there will be an event where you can get an expansion pack by creating decks and offering them to streamers to test them live. I leave you this link with all the information.









There are still many cards to see with this expansion Forged In The Barrens, and if you want to see how the spoilers From the collection I leave you here the link to the official website. And like each expansion, we have pre-purchases available again. A standard pack of 60 Wastes Forged booster packs, 2 random Waste Forged Legendary cards, and the Hamuul Rune Totem card back for € 49.99. And the megapack with 80 Waste Forged packs, 5 Wastes Forged golden packs, 2 random Golden Waste Forged Legendary cards, Druid hero Hamuul Rune Totem, Hamuul Rune Totem card back, and perks for Battlegrounds for € 79.99. By clicking on the following image you can access the store to pre-buy.

Via | playhearthstone.com