Forged in the Wastes begins to show in HearthStone

On the side, but we are already seeing letters from Forged In The Barrens, the new expansion for HearthStone. After his announcement and the first letters that were seen on Blizzcon Online we had not heard any news until this week, and what a way to start.

It was about time, it is not customary that after the announcement of an expansion it takes so long to show new cards, but with the celebration of the Blizzconline everything precipitates and takes a little longer. The fact is that we already have before us the first letters of Forged In The Barrens and every day letters are being revealed until next March 22 through influencers, streamers and other websites (I hope one day it’s our turn) that you can see by accessing the official website with the complete collection. We are going to see the cards that to date in this post have seemed more interesting to me, but first I want to tell you that when the complete collection is known there will be an event where you can get an expansion pack by creating decks and offering them to streamers to test them live. I leave you this link with all the information.

The great Kazakus returns after going straight into the control metagame in the Gadgetzan Mafias expansion back in 2016. At that time it was a cost 4 that offered us to create a custom spell if we did not have repeating cards in the deck. This time it is very similar but with a custom minion in the form of a golem with a cost of 1.5 or 10 and that we can assign two keywords to the battle cry. Nothing bad.

Tremendous henchman. The magician receives a couple of cards that make him quite aggressive with his hero power and this is the representative one. It is a very high cost, but the effect is quite feasible to achieve.

In the line of the letter shown above. It may seem not very effective but with the essential set the Fallen Hero returns, adding one damage to the hero power, a lethal combo on the table.




Turn for a powerful elemental. Neutral, with multiple synergies and that can come down to the table accompanied by any mastodon.

With so much secrecy at stake with magicians, rogues and paladins, something was missing to counteract them. I’m not sure what it works for, but by numbers and effects it is very interesting because apart from using them to your advantage, you know which ones the opponent has at stake and act accordingly. I like it.

And speaking of secrets. Beware that the paladin arrives strong with the option of putting minions on the table for each secret that he has at stake, which may not be few and also very cheap. A very interesting mechanic that I would like to try.

I already told you about the mercenaries that will have their legendary card in the game. This is the demon hunter with a very typical effect of this hero and with an outlaw to make him immune. Interesting.

There are still many cards to see with this expansion Forged In The Barrens, and if you want to see how the spoilers From the collection I leave you here the link to the official website. And like each expansion, we have pre-purchases available again. A standard pack of 60 Wastes Forged booster packs, 2 random Waste Forged Legendary cards, and the Hamuul Rune Totem card back for € 49.99. And the megapack with 80 Waste Forged packs, 5 Wastes Forged golden packs, 2 random Golden Waste Forged Legendary cards, Druid hero Hamuul Rune Totem, Hamuul Rune Totem card back, and perks for Battlegrounds for € 79.99. By clicking on the following image you can access the store to pre-buy.

Forged in the Wastes is the first expansion of the Year of the Griffin in Hearthstone

Via | playhearthstone.com


