Forged in the Wastes arrives March 30

Year of the Griffin comes to Hearthstone

I had the great opportunity to be part and enjoy the Theorycrafting of Forged in the Wastes, from Hearthstone the new expansion of the favorite card game of many gamers and I can assure you that the year of the griffin comes with everything and I know that this expansion will be by far the favorite of all fans of the faction with the most fangs in all of Azeroth … THE HORDE!

Hearthstone Forged in the Wastes Trailer

From February 19 at BlizzConline 2021, the Hearthstone team gave us the great news that Hearthstone will have a new expansion that comes alongside the new year of this title “the year of the tap”

On March 22, during a stream, the game designer Liv Breeden whom I was fortunate to interview last was at BlizzConline 2021 where we discussed in depth the ideas, inspiration, gameplay and changes for this new expansion of Hearthstone: Forged in the Barren.

If you missed it, here is the link for you to learn more about the reveal of the new Hearthstone cards while you watch Liv play some games: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVm_V5mCvDM

Forged in the Barrens; Will it be difficult for new players?

I must admit that Hearthstone is not my strong suit. But one thing I can assure you is that the game is incredibly intuitive and if you are a new player like me; it will be easy to catch up with the cards and decks; only if you need time because there are many from the essential to the neutral.

The new Forged cards in the Wastes.

The deck has 135 new cards and Blizzard made a presentation schedule for them, which were revealed from March 16 to March 22.

Learn more about the cards, battlegrounds and create a deck here: https://playhearthstone.com/es-mx/cards

Essential Cards: Hearthstone, Forged in the Wastes

Spell schools

I tell you that the magic spell schools came to Hearthstone and they are very cool and they will be applied retroactively to many spells that already exist, which will give your collection new synergies and greater depth, making your games of Forged in the wastelands a very wild experience.

Standard and Wild mode spells will now belong to one of seven schools:

Arcane (2 spells from Forged in the Wastes, plus 44 spells from other kits)

Vile (3 spells from Forged in The Wastes, plus 23 spells from other kits) *

Fire (2 spells from Forged in The Wastes, plus 45 spells from other kits) *

Frost (2 spells from Forged in The Wastes, plus 24 spells from other kits)

Holy (5 spells from Forged in the Wastes, plus 67 spells from other kits)

Shadow (4 spells from Forged in The Wastes, plus 113 spells from other kits) *

Nature (6 spells from Forged in the Wastes, plus 117 spells from other kits)*

*Updated data with information from the Hearthstone development team.

In conclusion

I would have loved to play, learn and know more, but time is short and the cards are many, I can still say that this new Hearthstone expansion comes with very good things and great changes that will quench the blood of many. Something that particularly catches my attention is the Frenzy game system, being able to meet the 10 mercenaries and have some duels when I am a master of card art.

I show you my only Win with a Warrior deck of this Theorycrafting of Forged in the Wastes

