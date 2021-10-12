Fast & Furious cast supports Dwayne Johnson against Vin Diesel

In an unexpected twist of events, actor Dwayne Johnson assures that the cast of Fast and furious He thanked him discreetly and silently, the day he put Vin Diesel in his place with just a few words. You will recall that one of the most entertaining “gossip” in Hollywood is the enmity that exists between the two action stars and the rivalry that arose from their meeting on the set of the furious saga.

Recently The Rock sat down to chat with Vanity fair and there he extended at length about the fascinating controversy and his views of the whole situation. It was then that he referred to an occasion in which he called Diesel a “shit hen” and specifically that several members of the cast and the production, let him know in some way or another, that they applauded his bravery to prostrate in front of the main star known as Toretto.

To contextualize the episode a bit, it all goes back to the time when Johnson spoke about his fellow cast members in the film, through his Instagram account:

“My female co-stars are always amazing and I love them. However, my male co-stars are a different story. Some behave like firm men and true professionals, while others do not. Those who are not fucking chickens to do something about it anyway. Some slimy. When you see this movie next April and it looks like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legitimately boiling, you’re right. #ZeroToleranceForLosBabosos ».

Now Johnson claims that the day those words got off his fingers and were published, he wasn’t actually having his best day. He confessed to being sorry for having written all that, especially because it does not reflect the type of person he really is.

“It caused a firestorm. However, curiously … [fue] as if all the cast members will find a way to reach out to thank me quietly or send me a note, “he said. But yeah, it wasn’t my best day, when I shared that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I deal with that kind of nonsense away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it was not my best day.







However, Johnson does not retract what he said that day. «I certainly meant what I said. I said what I wanted to say. But doing it publicly was not the right way.

Dwayne Johnson also reported that after that publication, he met privately with Vin Diesel in what he called a “not very peaceful” conversation. Without any type of aggression or the like, only the actor confessed that that was when both realized that they would never be compatible people and that the best thing would be to try to carry the party in peace.

«[Somos] philosophically two different people, and we approach the film business in two very different ways, ”explained Johnson. “It is the philosophy of going to work every day. Looking at everyone as equal. And looking at the studio as equals. And look at the production, regardless of where it is, whether on the call sheet or otherwise, as equal partners, with respect and humility, and being respectful of the process and of all other human beings who are contributing the Same amount of time, so much hard work and sweat, if not more. And I think it has always been important for me to always be direct and look someone in the eye. And if you say you’re going to do something, you do it.