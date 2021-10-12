Fans will make an appearance for Mexico vs Colombia

Mexico City.- The Mexican Women’s National Team started with his pre-sale for the preparation match against Colombia, on the court of Aztec stadium, which will be held on September 21 and with an increase in capacity after receiving permission from the authorities of the Mexico City.

Although it was agreed that the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will open up to 75 percent of its capacity after receiving the green light for the following games of the National Team, both for the women’s and men’s branches, starting with the friendly duel against the Colombians.

According to Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), if the capital of the country remains on a yellow epidemiological traffic light, a maximum of 65 thousand fans will be allowed in the Mundialista Stadium, only for the Tricolor games.

“We are going to operate with what the authorities tell us, we have not requested anything extraordinary and the last we knew last week is that the capacity will be 75%. It is not our request, it is a matter of the authorities who were notified to the Azteca Stadium, “he referred to ESPN.

“We are going to accommodate what the authorities tell us at the time. First we have the Women’s National Team match on September 21 and then the elimination duels, at the beginning of October,” added Yon de Luisa.

The Mexican Women’s Selection will be the first cast to premiere this number of fans at the Coyoacán mayor’s office. For now, it began with its presale, which will take place from September 10 to 12. From the 13th of the month each ticket will have a value of 60 pesos.

Meanwhile, the men’s team from Mexico will continue with its participation towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the following month of October, where it will have double home at Azteca, hosting Canada and Honduras. He has not played with fans since 2019 when he faced Bermuda at the Nemesio Díez Stadium.