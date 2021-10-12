Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling’s wife, opens debate on social networks about spanking children

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling They have been together for 10 years and they are the happy ones parents of two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. The actress has been retired from filming for a few years and is very focused on her fashion brand and, mainly, on taking care of her family.

Although the pair of actors has been extremely reserved With her privacy since they began their romance after meeting in the movie ‘Crossroads’, Eva has created a large community of mothers, as she calls it, on her social networks where she likes to interact.

Although sometimes it is for more unpleasant things like when he responded to those who hinted that Ryan didn’t help with his daughters and seemed to raise them alone. But for the most part, his followers and his interactions are productive and respectful.

Now he has shown it once again by provoking a debate that has generated two very opposite currents, but that has maintained a constructive tone. It all started a few hours ago when Mendes uploaded a photo with a spectacular dress and a message.

“I’m often asked what my favorite red carpet dress is. This versace over there definitely. But I’m not often asked what it is. my quote about parenting favorite, but I’ll post it anyway. Please swipe if you mind. “

In the second image, there is a quote that reads: “Spanking [dar azotes en el culo] it does to your child’s development the same thing that hitting a spouse does to a marriage. “

It didn’t take long for the comments to fill up with people for and against and telling their own experiences. Even Eva responded to a message that did not agree with her, but all with great cordiality.

"I do not know, they gave me in the ass and now I am a respectful adult. And believe me, I deserved those slaps. I was a spoiled," says a follower.









“Thank you for your comment. I am happy to agree not to be. I want this page to offer that in a loving way. We all educate in our own way and I have no idea what I am doing most of the time. This did not come with instructions … so when there is something I identify with, I just pass it on to others. Much love “, responds Eva.

