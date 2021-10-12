Emma Watson and Ethan Hawke united by a terrifying story – Para Ti Magazine

The re-release of Regression, a psychological thriller starring the actors in 2015, was announced and it was a huge success. The story revolves around a very dark family that hides great secrets.

It tells the story of a family in trouble before the law because the daughter accuses her father of abusing her. Little by little the dark secrets of the family are revealed, among them, the relationship between the young woman’s father and her grandmother with a satanic sect that performs rituals in which there are rapes of women.

All within the framework of a satanic cult

Ethan hawke personifies the detective Bruce Kenner who seeks to unravel the heinous mysteries of the family of Angela (Emma Watson) and bring the person responsible for the sexual abuse against the girl to trial.









The film takes place within an environment with great paranoia on the part of the main characters, since the detective is convinced that the satanic sect is behind him and any other who intends to unmask the organization to stop their satanic rituals and bring them to trial.

The paper of Emma Watson It is that of a fragile and shy young woman. Throughout the film, she constantly shows her acting skills in situations that place her in great trauma for her and her family.