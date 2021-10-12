Dwayne Johnson is amazing as Black Adam

One of the actresses featured in the movie Black Adam has described the great job actor Dwayne Johnson has done.

After succeeding in the Wwe and have a successful film career that has led him to be the highest paid actor today, Dwayne johnson has made the leap to superhero cinema with the film Black adam. This antihero is sure to make an impact when he hits screens around the world.

The actress Sarah shahi, which is currently succeeding on Netflix with the series Sex / Life, will play Adrianna Tomaz / Isis in Black Adam. She only has words of praise for the cast of the DC Comics movie.

“Dwayne Johnson is amazing and amazing. We had an amazing cast on Black Adam. He’s super fun, he’s very professional, and he’s amazing in this role. “

Hopefully the actress Sarah shahi you’re right and we can enjoy the movie and this amazing character from Dc comics.









What will the movie be about?

For now there are few details of the plot of Black adam, but Dwayne johnson will play a powerful character who obtained the powers of Shazam! in the past but he stopped being the champion for some reason that will surely tell us in the film. His rivals will be a group of heroes known as the Justice Society.

The cast includes Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Destino / Kent Nelson, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman and Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher.

Black adam will be released on July 29, 2022. But until that day arrives at Dwayne johnson we can see it in another movie like Red Notice Netflix’s (Red Alert) will lend its voice to Krypto on DC League of Super-Pets and will roll The King, where a man fulfills the prophecy of uniting the peoples of the Hawaiian Islands into one.