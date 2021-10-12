Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Dwayne Johnson debuts as a rapper with ‘Face Off’

By Sonia Gupta
Dwayne Johnson started out as a wrestler, then made the leap to acting and, this year, he explores a new side that he discovered when he had the opportunity to sing in the animated film “Moana”: that of a musician. And his foray is due to “Face Off”, a rap song that is already available on various platforms.

From your account Instagram, the Hollywood star (also known as’The rock‘) shared this new single with his 273 million followers. A project of which he is a collaborator, along with Joey Cool and King Iso, since the author is the rapper Tech N9ne.

However, after its release on October 8, Dwayne Johnson has been promoting the song from his social networks through various publications in which he appreciates the success that his foray into rap has been reaping.

“Grateful and humbled to make my rap debut with these kings of hip hop as I was just trying to deliver a rhythm, fluidity, energy and intensity that didn’t suck,” he said.The rock‘in the description of one of the published video clips.

Dwayne Johnson, his new projects

In the field of cinema, Dwayne Johnson has been participating in new proposals, among which the most recent is “Black Adam”, a film whose filming ended last July and is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.




He was also involved in “Red Alert”, a Netflix production that he co-stars with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and will be released in November this year. It is a thriller that addresses a context where a red notification issued by Interpol is a global alert to capture the world’s most wanted.

Also, after the success of “Jungle Cruise”, a Disney + film in which he shared leading roles with Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson could also integrate its sequel, because, according to US media announced, the Mickey Mouse company is preparing a second part.

What did surprise fans of ‘The rock‘was his ruling out of participating in the “Fast and Furious” saga. “I wish you all the best with ‘Fast and Furious 9’ and I wish you the best of luck with ‘Fast and Furious 10’, ‘Fast and Furious 11’ and the rest of the films in the series that you do without me,” he said. last July.

