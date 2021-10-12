Coldplay and Selena Gómez present preview of their new song ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay is one of the most listened to groups today; He recently collaborated with BTS, a South Korean K Pop group, leading to their single called “My Universe”.

Coldplay is one of the most listened to groups today; He recently collaborated with BTS, a South Korean K Pop group, leading his single called “My Universe” to become a global trend and grabbing the top places in the world rankings.

Now, on the social networks of Selena Gómez and Coldplay you can find a preview of what could be their next success, both for the group and for the singer-songwriter.

It is the single “Let Somebody Go” where Selena collaborates with Coldplay for their new album, called “Music of the Spheres” that will be released this October 15.

Preview whose duration is just 15 seconds, you can clearly hear Selena’s voice and a melody completely in the modern style of Coldplay.

“With Selena we were recording ‘Let Somebody Go’ I felt like she was the perfect person to sing the song together. His voice has a warm and rich emotion ”commented the leader of the group, Chris Martin.

The group has expressed their enthusiasm for this new project in interviews and expressed their satisfaction and appreciation for the guest artists.

Coldplay fans remain happy for this new album, while some have expressed their opinion for and against whether or not their recent collaboration with BTS was successful.

Although, on the other hand, there are those who are more interested in speculating about what possible hits they will premiere and who could do some collaboration with the group.









The premiere of this ‘studio album’ would be the ninth for Coldplay, whose musical history begins in 1997, thus having 24 years of experience, this time being the first album with more collaborations with other groups and / or artists.

