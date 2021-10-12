Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeCelebrity'Captain America 2': Anna Kendrick ('Breaking Dawn'), Felicity Jones ('Like Crazy') and...
Celebrity

‘Captain America 2’: Anna Kendrick (‘Breaking Dawn’), Felicity Jones (‘Like Crazy’) and Imogen Poots (‘Centurion’) Bid For Female Role – Movie News

By Sonia Gupta
0
42




The future partner of Chris Evans (‘The Avengers 2’) is kept secret, but everything indicates that it will be Sharon Carter, granddaughter of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and agent of SHIELD


As the filming of ‘Iron Man 3’ pauses until Robert Downey Jr. recovers his ankle, we have the latest news on transfers in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’. And it is that according to ‘The New York Post’, there are three actresses competing for the main female role. Of course, the character in question is still a mystery, although everything points to Sharon Carter, granddaughter of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and agent of SHIELD.




The latest addition to ‘Captain America 2’ was Anthony Mackie (‘On Hostile Ground’). On this occasion, the candidates for the lead female role are Anna Kendrick (‘Breaking Dawn – Part 2’); Felicity Jones (‘Like Crazy’), who lost the title role to Keira Knightley (‘Anna Karenina’) in the new Jack Ryan movie, and Imogen Poots (‘Centurion’), who is currently filming Terrence’s tape Malick ‘Knight of Cups’.

Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (‘Community’) are already working on the sequel to First Avenger and have promised that the second part will be “darker” than its predecessor. The release date is expected for next April 4, 2014 in the US and Chris Evans (‘The Avengers 2’) returns as the protagonist, while Sebastian Stan (‘Gossip Girl’, ‘Once upon a time’) will give life Bucky Barnes, who will become the villain of the film this time.


Previous articleNicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga and a constellation of stars gathered at the opening of the Oscar Museum
Next articleThe evolution of Matt Damon
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv