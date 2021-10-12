Camila Cabello and Helen Mirren shared the catwalk in Paris

Camila Cabello It is one of the great sensations in the world of music, both on and off digital platforms. In his social networks, where he accumulates almost 57 and a half million followers from different countries, he usually shares his work, projects, and the amazing looks that he wears for the different events. In this way, she becomes a great muse and influence. fashion for designers as well as for fashion and trend addicts. This time, he dazzled the audience with a super wardrobe girly that she wore for the parade of a major beauty brand in the city of Paris, under the imposing Eiffel Tower. “This is magnificent. Thank you family ”wrote the artist in the caption of the publication, which quickly reached half a million“ likes ”while receiving almost 1,900 comments from fans and admirers.

The singer carried an ecru chiffon dress with green and pink flowers and black ribbon details. For footwear, he chose to wear classic black sandals with heels. To complete the look, she added gold hoop earrings and several rings on each of her hands. The beauty look? A make up based on shadows in dark tones on the upper eyelids, mascara, highlighter on different parts of the face and a matte effect lipstick in color nude. Nails in white, in tune with the total look. For him hairstyleShe chose a loose, windy hairstyle with “natural” waves throughout her chestnut hair.

Hair shared catwalk with Helen mirren. The English actress wore an elegant and sophisticated two-piece suit in black with white details that combined with high black sandals with a strong rock imprint, some hanging hoop hoops with a line of strass silver and a very eccentric makeup composed of a blurred lower liner, also in black. Her hair was tied in a high bun, with a black trim on the right side of her head.









Two generations of women devoted to their business, music and acting, who have the world of fashion and beauty at their feet.

