“Body positive”: military the real body

Two years ago, Florence Scharenberg she got tired of doubting herself and her image. Makeup artist, advertising graduate and former model, she got tired of feeling vulnerable and immersed in some current or fad diet that did not finish convincing her. And she decided to ask for help: she spoke with her psychologist and she referred her to a psychiatrist and a nutritionist. Between the three of them they supported her to travel an intense but fruitful path, which led her not only to validate herself and stop comparing herself, but also to take this flag from the real bodies and begin to spread the issue on networks. From her account @florscharenberg, today she is one of the great activists of the “Body positive”, movement that proposes a kinder and more inclusive look at bodies, with the feminine as the central axis. “I feel that since I started to deal with this issue there is no way I have stopped. I can speak of thousands of others, but this is my wound, I feel that I have a master in this and that there is much to give. I do therapy while I expose it ”, he describes. His more than 257,000 followers attest to how much his message resonates.

The question of sizes

In the 2020 national size survey carried out by Anybody Argentina, an NGO that fights for the inclusion and acceptance of the diversity of bodies, 65% revealed that they had difficulties to get clothes of your size and more than 80%, who found the clothes they wanted to buy in “One size fits all”, data that have remained similar since 2012. And it is that the difficulty of entering the stereotype of the market is not new, but nevertheless it is a demand that is becoming louder.

In fact, on June 9, the law of the Single Standardized System for the Identification of Clothing Sizes (SUNITI). This grants a period of 240 days for the INTI to carry out an anthropometric study to establish the real standard measurements of the population and, from there, each merchant, manufacturer or importer of clothing must identify the garments based on a unique system of sizes. In addition, this census will be repeated every 10 years in order to always be updated. “This means that the hateful ‘one size fits all’ can no longer exist and that we will reliably know our size, which must be the same in all clothing brands,” they point out from the NGO, which in these days opened the call for their survey national size 2021.

More real celebrities

And, as in any movement that takes flight and notoriety, there are also celebrities who embody it. Actresses, models and singers from here and around the world have turned to the networks and screens to show their most honest face. While Demi Lovato decided to show off her body with stretch marks and a few extra pounds (at least by show norm), Kate winslet she has no problem showing her face washed and lifelike beauty in the “Mare of Easttown” series – in fact the Guardian listed her as a “pandemic style icon” – and Elizabeth moss he is ugly to the extreme to give credibility to his papers.









In our country, youth icons such as Brenda Asnicar or Oriana Sabatini They have used their accounts to show their bodies without Photoshop, and Oriana even dared to tell about her binge eating. Rocío Guirao Díaz, for some time, has openly shown her bikinis with a slender body in which there is also room for stretch marks and Natalie Pérez is portrayed without makeup and just waking up with total frankness. But they are the least. In Argentina, famous women have a hard time lowering their guard and showing themselves real, even within the limits of fiction. Attitudes like those of Winslet and Moss are not frequent among us.

There are also those who get on the trend in pose, indicating that they are “natural” and what is seen is just as perfect as if they were on a red carpet. “I think that whoever does it just to send a message that is fashion will fall under their own weight. If a topic like this does not cross you and you lived it, you cannot sustain it much from the side of the example to communicate ”, reasons Scharenberg.

For the psychologist Silvana Weckesser, meanwhile, the idea of ​​”body positive” should extend its acceptance of respect for all bodies, not just those with a few extra kilos or “imperfections”. “I think the boundaries shouldn’t be blurred so much. If there are those who are overweight and want to be better, that is also good. Because in this movement sometimes there is talk of non-acceptance when someone wants to change, and that is also discrimination. It is about cultivating not moral values, but human values ​​”, he synthesizes.

