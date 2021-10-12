Blizzcon 2021: Hearthstone | Interview with developers

During Blizzcon we got the news that the year of the tap is coming and Forged in the Wastes It will be the first expansion to come with 135 new cards inspired by one of the most iconic locations in World of Warcraft where all players will unlock the 235 cards from the new essential kit, which in turn will replace the classic and basic kits.

Core Set Cards

In an exclusive interview we had with Liv breeden and Joseph Killion They told us why the Hearthstone team made the decision to go back to one of the main leveling areas for the Horde in WoW and this is because they wanted to start with a full year of narrative and tell the story in 3 phases.

Looking for really cool stories they thought the classic World of Warcraft experience of what it’s like to enter this world as a newbie who knows nothing about it, level up, discover the world, and become this cool hero who is super powerful.

When choosing the wastelands they realized that there were many opportunities since in that area there is a vast diversity such as oases, deserts as well as Ratchet and even an Alliance outpost, which gave them plenty of ideas for the mechanics of this new expansion.









Frenzy

If you did not manage to see the Hearthstone presentation, I will tell you about many new things, such as: Frenzy, this means that the monsters, minions, magic and machines found within the boundaries of The Barrens with the new keyword Frenzy they will activate powerful effects the first time they survive the damage.

Liv and Joseph They told us that when creating the mechanics one of the first they thought of was in frenzy since it really fits with the fantasy of the Horde and the Barrens because everyone in the horde is super tough, it’s all about retaliation and revenge plus surviving the damage makes you stronger.

Spell School

They will be retroactively applied to many existing spells, giving your collection new synergies and greater depth.

The spells of the modes Standard and Wild they will now belong to one of the seven schools:

Arcane

Vile

Fire

Frost

Sacred

Nature

Shadow

As for the spell school Joseph explained: “We wanted to try and find some way to introduce these new synergies and ways for the player to interact with their spells and we always try to find ways to reduce the complexity in the game and make it easier to jump in and start playing and make it really easy to understand everything at a glance.

But we think spell school is very simple by showing everything on the card very logically and making sure that all the art in the spells really reflects what kind of school it is, so fire spells have a lot of fire and flames. ” .

Liv He added: “Our main objective with the spell school is that if you see fire in a spell it will probably be a fire spell but if the fire is green it will be a fel spell. There is a whole visual language that accompanies the names and labels of the cards ”.

So don’t worry about not understanding this expansion if you’re a new player, the Hearthstone team went to great lengths to make the game very friendly and easy to understand for new players and veterans who love a good card game.

Mercenaries

A gameplay style of strategic RPG, tactical, and roguelike missions, this mode offers new random challenges every time you play.

Players assemble groups of mercenaries as Sylvannas Windrunner and Ragnaros, the Fire Lord, to fight in a unique combat system and that’s not all because in PvP mode you can put your team to the test against that of another player.

Liv He told us that there will be more mercenaries in the future; of iconic heroic classes from World Of Warcraft.

Another point that we talked about in the interview was that no card will be lost with the modifications that will be made to the game mode and if possible there will be a change regarding the way that the Demon Hunter is unlocked.

Classic Hearthstone format.

Regarding this format, they want to invite players to play the original version of this title that came out in 2014, with full support, renewed cards and obviously totally free, so if you have never played this little game there is no better time than this.

To conclude the interview, he obviously had to ask what word would define Forged in the Barrens.

Liv: HORDE

Joseph: HORDE

