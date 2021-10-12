

Billie Eilish shows all her beauty in this stunning black dress

By:

Drafting mui October 12, 2021 13:09

Billie eilish has changed in the last few months. Since we saw her posing more feminine than ever on the cover of Vogue UK magazine, wearing various corset-inspired outfits, this girl has never ceased to amaze.









When he posed for Vogue, Billie eilish She assured that her choice of an outfit based on the corset occurred, among other things, because she was always dissatisfied with her abdomen, and the corset helped her hide it a bit.

But after this post on Vogue UK, the confidence of Billie eilish On her appearance she has improved a lot and has dared to wear increasingly feminine outfits and a bit far from her traditional loose-fitting look.

In the Gala MET 2021, Billie wore a spectacular salmon-colored dress inspired by the eternal diva of golden Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe, which showed her more feminine side. Her outfit was one of the most talked about of the night.

And in one of her latest posts on Instagram, Billie Eilish wears a very feminine and tight black dress with long sleeves and buttons on the front, which show off her waist and legs. Her look is complemented by black mid-calf bots and her characteristic long nails of the same color.

Billie Eilish’s black dress



Activate notifications and be the first to know everything