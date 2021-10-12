Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Billie Eilish and Danny Elfman to participate in a performance with live music of ‘The strange world of Jack’

By Sonia Gupta
Billie Eilish and Danny Elfman they will form music a couple of special functions of The strange world of Jack.

We know that there is no Halloween without movies of Tim Burton in between and that is why this year there will be two projections of The strange world of Jack with live music and, best of all, both will have the participation of Eilish and Elfman, who actually composed the music for the film and also originally sang the parts of Jack Skellington.

Songs from Burton’s famous feature film will reportedly be performed by an orchestra, while Danny elfman once again he will sing the songs of Jack and Billie Eilish Sally’s song. “I am absolutely excited for Billie to join the Nightmare team. This will be a real treat (not a gimmick) ”, commented the composer about the project.

billie-eilish-strange-world-jack-functions




And as if this were not enough, these functions of The strange world of Jack They will also include the voice of “Weird Al” Yankovic as Lock and that of Ken Page (another member of the original cast) for the tracks of the evil Oogie Boogie. So, as you can see, it will be a perfect musical experience to celebrate Halloween.

The first performance will take place on October 29 and the second, on October 31. Both will take place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and you can now get your tickets through the official Ticketmaster website.

Likewise, if you require more information, you can consult it by clicking here.

Cover photos via Facebook Billie Eilish / Facebook The night before christmas.
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
