Best Warframe Builds

It is difficult right letting ourselves be carried away by the first impression we have of things. A clear example of this is Warframe that, at first glance, we can say that it is a game of shooter space-themed. But, as we said previously, it is not a good idea to get carried away by appearances. and less when you know the Warframe builds that HDGamers bring for you.

With them you will discover a huge variety of game options offered Warframe. Something that, without a doubt, makes us stop pigeonholing it as a simple shooter alien.

What are Warframe builds?

While we can define Warframe like a great game of shooter space-themed, it can also be said that it has an extraordinary appearance of RPG which makes it amazing.

In this sense, considering that one of the most significant features of the role-playing genre consists of the personalization of our characters, it can be considered that here we will have the same possibility.

Beyond the colors, designs or accessories that we can add to our characters, what is really important are the Warframe builds with which we can give it that personal touch. In addition to having the possibility of enhancing their abilities and skills to their highest level.

So when we talk about Warframe builds we refer to those different configurations that we can make from the mods what does the game offer. In this way, we can find characters so strong and complete that they can perform effectively in any mission, with the personalized touch of each player.

What are the most prominent roles in these Warframe builds?

In this vein, in Warframe we find a huge variety of characters that we can choose to play. Each and every one of them with unique characteristics.

However, depending on some Warframe builds we may find that some of them will stand out more in certain aspects of the game than others. Next, we present the most prominent roles and the Tenno ideal for each of them.

How to make these Warframe builds?

As we discussed in previous segments, there are many Waframes to play as well as infinite configurations for each of them. This makes creating a guide on this topic quite complex.

Therefore, in HDGamers We draw on the most important roles that we previously presented in order to select the best Warframe builds for each of them. In this way, you will find precise material that will make you stand out in the most important missions and aspects of the game.

Nekros

Stats

Health:

Shield Capacity:

Shield Reload:

Energy:

Arm O:

Sprint speed:

Power Force:

Duration of Energy:

Power Efficiency:

Power Range:

Health Regeneration:

Friction:

Slide:

Abilities

Soul Punch.

Terrify.

Desecrate yourself.

Shadows Of The Dead.

Mods needed

Despoil.

Arcane Grace.

Arcane Pulse.

Idea

Kill the enemies, harvest the orbs that their corpses drop, and then resurrect them. This will keep you healthy and protected from danger.

If attacked, you can use your army of the dead or build a sentry to monitor your health points.

The speed, stealth and power of the Nekros as well as his ability to control the fallen make him ideal for this role.

Chroma

Stats

Item Rank:

Duration:

Efficiency:

Strength:

Rank:

Energy:

Shield:

Health:

Running Speed:

Armor:

Effective Hit Points:

Damage reduction:

Abilities

Spectral Scream.

Vex Armor.

Effigy.

Mods needed

Aura Form.

Arcane Grace.

Arcane Guardian.

Idea

This configuration will allow you to boost the defensive capacity of one of the Warframe more capable in this area.

With it you will be able to defeat practically any boss regardless of the conditions they have. So it is ideal for obtaining great resources on maps such as Venus.

Barruk

Stats

Mastery Rank:

Health:

Shield: 100 (300 on rank 30).

Armor:

Energy: 200 (300 on rank 30).

Sprint speed:

Polarities

Vazarin Pol.

Exilus Polarity

Naramon Pol.

Aura Polarity

Naramon Pol.

Abilities

Elude.

Lull.

Desolate Hands.

Serene Storm:

Sliding attack.

Blocking.

Slam attack.

Slam attack (holding block).

Mods needed

Rolling Guard.

Argus.

Brozime.

Idea

With this configuration you will be able to build a Baruuk pretty sturdy. Which will allow you to survive really challenging environments and game modes.

Recommendation:

Although this configuration sounds very attractive, it is extremely complex to master for a player without so much experience. The reason for this is the immense number of variants in the arsenal that it offers which represents a real challenge for any player. Therefore, in HDGamers we do not recommend using it in your first steps.









Rhino

Stats

Mastery Rank:

Life: 100 (300 on rank 30).

Shield: 150 (450 at rank 30).

Armor:

Energy:

Sprint speed:

Polarities

Vazarin Pol.

Exilus Polarity:

Aura:

Abilities

Rhino Charge.

Iron Skin.

Roar.

Rhino stomp.

Mods needed

Arcane Guardian.

Threshold.

Idea

Considering that it is the Waframe toughest of the entire game, it stands to reason that this is the quintessential tank in the universe Tenno. Therefore, it is best to maximize that quality.

With this configuration you will get a considerable improvement in his defensive attributes that, combined with Iron Skill, will make Rhino a practically indestructible character.

Recommendation:

It is a good idea to balance the mods by 50 and 50. That is, a part dedicated to enhancing the defense and mobility of the Rhino and another aimed at improving your strength and attack. This will allow you a more balanced character that will offer you certain advantages when facing some bosses.

Desk

Stats

Mastery Rank:

Health: 125 (375 at rank 30).

Shield:

Armor:

Energy: 100 (150 at rank 30).

Sprint speed:

Polarities

Naramon Pol.

Exilus Polarity:

Aura Polarity:

Abilities

Narrow-minded.

Narrow Minded.

Augur Reach.

Elasticity.

Power Drift.

Mesa’s Waltz.

Intensify threshold.

Fleeting Expertise.

Streamline.

Mods needed

Idea

Mesa’s construction is possibly the simplest of all. This is because it is a Warframe quite complete from the beginning and only needs to improve the defensive aspect.

Recommendation

Do not try to acquire Mesa at the first exchange since he is one of the most difficult characters to get, unless you buy him directly; however, it is also extremely difficult to master. Therefore, it is recommended that you do not use it until you have some mastery of the game.

Octavia

Stats

Mastery Rank:

Health: 100 (300 on rank 30).

Shield:

Armor:

Energy: 150 (225 at rank 30).

Sprint speed:

Abilities

Mallet.

Resonator.

Metronome.

Amp.

Mods needed

Arcane Energize.

Rolling Guard.

Idea

The main foundation in building a Warframe Powerful Octavia is simple, increase your invisibility ability and crowd mastery.

Saryn

Stats

Mastery Rank:

Health: 125 (375 at rank 30).

Shield: 100 (300 on rank 30).

Armor:

Energy: 150 (225 at rank 30).

Sprint speed:

Polarities

Naramon Pol.

Exilus Polarity:

Aura Polarity:

Abilities

Spores.

Molt.

Toxic Lash.

Miasma.

Mods needed

Arcane Energize.

Zenurik Dash.

Idea

Like all Warframe builds We have seen so far, Saryn’s idea is to maximize her main attribute.

Therefore, what is sought with these mods is to increase the power of their attacks and the toxic effect of them, especially Toxic Lash.

Not going

Stats

Mastery Rank:

Health: 100 (300 on rank 30).

Shield:

Armor:

Energy: 150 (225 at rank 30).

Sprint speed:

Polarities

Madurai Pol.

Exilus Polarity:

Aura Polarity:

Abilities

Null Star.

Antimatter Drop.

Worm Hole.

Molecular Prime.

Mods needed

Roar.

Eclipse.

Dispensary.

Idea

There may not be a Warframe more complete than Not going. She has the ability to manipulate time and environment at will. So the most relevant part of its construction will be to enhance its skills to make the most of this quality.

It should be noted that this is almost certainly the Warframe builds more complex than we bring; however, it is worth it if you want to have a really complete character.

Latest recommendations on Warframe builds

Now that you know all the Warframe builds For the most important aspects of the game, you may feel like an expert on the subject. But, to complete your wisdom, the race of the Tenno, HDGamers brings you some recommendations that will allow you to get the most out of your experience.

It should be noted that these Warframe builds are perfectly valid both for the basic characters as well as for their Prime versions. So it is a fairly general guide that we bring.

Likewise, it is important to note that in terms of collection, there is another method using Equinox and here, in the guide on how to farm in Warframe we will show you how the build of this character.

