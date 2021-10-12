Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are scared by a fan when they leave Venice

By Arjun Sethi
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple of the moment. Last Friday we saw them for the first time posing for the cameras together on a red carpet.

They did it at the Venice film festival, a city where they have spent a few days on vacation and have allowed themselves to be photographed taking the most romantic walks.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on arrival at the premiere of 'The Last Duel' at the Venice Film Festival

Ben and JLo’s summer in Europe has been idyllic and fans of the couple couldn’t have been more pleased to see them so fond of it. However, everything has ended with a small incident.

It happened at Marco Polo airport, where a fan bypassed the security they carry with them and went straight to them. His intention was to take a picture, but no one understood until after a while.




-PHOTO OF THE DAY- EA4868. VENICE, 09/09/2021.- American actor Ben Affleck (r) and American actress Jennifer Lopez (l) sit in the taxi on their way to Lido Beach upon their arrival in Venice during the Venice Film Festival. EFE / EPA / ETTORE FERRARI

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a water taxi in Venice

In the video you can see how Ben gets scared and goes for him to grab him and reduce him, but at the moment he realizes that he only carries a mobile phone and when he moves away the bodyguards already have him. They reduce it, still mistrusting the intentions of this.

Finally it is seen how the fan talks to the security personnel and they let him go. Despite being a small scare because they did not know with what intentions he did not get to do anything illegal, not even the photo.

Capri (Italy), 07/28/2021.- Jennifer Lopez (C) and Ben Affleck (L) walk the streets of Capri, near Naples, Italy, July 28, 2021. The couple arrived on the island aboard the luxury yacht 'Valerie '. (Italy, Naples) EFE / EPA / Giuseppe Catuogno

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Naples

Thus ends the stay of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice. During these days we have not only seen them on the red carpet, we have also seen JLo walk the catwalk with Dolce & Gabbana


