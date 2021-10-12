Ariana Grande cries for eliminating a participant from The Voice

This Monday, October 11, there was a disco hell and a festival of tears in The Voice when Bella Denapoli wrestled with Katie Rae, both from the team of Ariana Grande, they fought for a place within the competition during the interpretation of the theme ‘No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)‘, recorded by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer in 1979.

Both girls gave all their energy during their presentation, which caused the judges to have problems when making their final decision. John Legend described the show as a powerhouse, while Kelly Clarkson enthusiastically said, “That was so cool.”

Both John and Kelly sided with Rae, while Blake Shelton leaned toward Denapoli. Holding back tears, the ‘positions’ interpreter had to make a difficult decision to name Katie Rae as the winner of this battle in particular.

“There is nothing that either of you can sing, and I feel privileged to work with you and to have spent this time with you,” Ariana Grande said through tears.

Ariana Grande, in favor of mental health

The singer invested $ 5 million in free therapies.

It should be noted that this emotional moment in The Voice It comes after the singer became concerned about mental health and announced a partnership with the online therapy provider. Better Help Sunday during the World Mental Health Day. This association includes the commitment of donate up to $ 5 million in free therapy.









“There are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is just a small gesture, I wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring some of you guys to try something new and prioritize your own healing, “he wrote in Instagram.

Where to watch The Voice?

The Voice has become the favorite show of Americans.

According to information circulating on the Internet, same as The Truth News bring for you, The Voice is broadcast on the NBC signal in the United States. The twenty-first season has a luxury jury made up of John legend, Kelly clarson, Blake shelton and of course, the singer Ariana Grande.

