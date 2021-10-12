Amal Clooney outshines George on the red carpet in a sequins and feathers dress

These days England becomes the capital of the seventh art thanks to the London Film Festival, a framework in which it was presented last night The Tender Bar, the last film directed by George Clooney. The actor attended the appointment with his wife, Amal, who just a few days ago reappeared in public after two years of absence with an impeccable black dress with metallic embroidery. However, yesterday the lawyer outdid herself and chose a brilliant look that managed to capture all eyes at the event and generate hundreds of headlines around the world.

Shines with its own light

Since her marriage to the American star, the Lebanese lawyer and activist has shown an impeccable style to match any great international actress or model. Your wardrobe is characterized by its timeless elegance with touches of trend and reminiscent of old Hollywood glamorProof of this is the design he opted for last night, with which we perfectly imagine great divas like Rita Hayworth. It’s about a dress with strapless neckline and fitted silhouette finished in tail and made in a sequin fabric in a raw tone with pink hues.

Details that make the difference

To further enhance her slim figure, add a strategic adornment in the form of draping at the waist. This spectacular piece, worthy of any great awards ceremony, is made exclusively for Amal by the British firm 16Arlington. The icing on the cake is provided by accessory that shows that sometimes more is more: a spectacular ostrich feather boa with gradient effect in pink tones that brings an extra dose of theatricality to the whole. He finished off with stilettos Whites who starred in an anecdote, and that is that they were hooked a couple of times to the dress and had to be helped by George and other assistants.









A sophisticated and timeless beauty look

Left his long loose dark hair, parted to the side and waves marked, and illuminated her face with large dangling diamond earrings. She opted for a makeup that enhanced her gaze with powerful eyeliner and pearl-toned shadows and completed with a reddish lipstick to create contrast.

