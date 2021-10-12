All roles in Hearthstone Mercenaries, explained – Video Game News

Hearthstone is getting a new game mode, Mercenaries, where players can play through PvE rewards and battle other players’ teams. Players will be able to team up with the mercenaries they collect in game mode, and they will all have color-coded roles.

With the gameplay with elements of RPG and rogues, the combat mechanics will be relatively different compared to the usual. Hearthstone modes, including battlegrounds. The roles of the mercenaries will decide how they will behave in certain confrontations. The mercenary characters were not based on existing cards in the game in terms of mechanics or statistics, so it will be a new experience for the experienced ones. Hearthstone veterans too.

As of now, there are three types of mercenaries in the game. Although Blizzard may add more of them in the future, if the gameplay turns out to be a success, the three roles seem to be more than enough for a balanced gameplay experience.

Here are all the roles in Hearthstone Mercenaries.









Wheel (blue) Casters focus on bringing utility to lineups Launchers deal double damage to shields. Due to their utility-focused nature, launchers have the lowest attack values ​​compared to other roles.

Protector (red) Protectors fight when it comes to ranged combat Guards specialize in defense Protectors have the highest health values ​​compared to other roles Protectors deal double damage to Fighters.

Fighter (green) Fighters deal double damage to casters. Fighters are the main sources of damage for most lineups.



Once you gather your squad, you can take on the bounty maps and fight bosses for rewards. As you progress through the mode, you may need to make adjustments to your team on specific rewards. While a strong lineup will always find a way to prevail, there will be times when you will need to make changes to counter the enemy lineup.

One of the best ways to add more mercenaries to your collection is by opening the mercenary packs that you can get from the merchant cart. These packs will also include coins and portraits.