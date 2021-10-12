Tuesday, October 12, 2021
ALL Raven missions and how to complete them

By Vimal Kumar
These are all of Raven’s Dark Skies missions in Fortnite Battle Royale. Complete all the missions and challenges of Season 8: Cubic with our guide in Spanish.

Among the missions of the Punched Cards of Fortnite Battle Royale for Season 8: Cbico we have the raven missions. This is all you need to know about how to activate them, how to complete them, and the rewards you will get for doing so.

Where is Raven?

Raven is in Hydro 16, the hydroelectric station at the foot of the dam at east of Laguna Lodosa (so far Sticky Swamp).

Fortnite - Raven missions: location

Stage 1 of 5: Destroy Parallel Rocks

  • Aim: 0/2.
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you have to enter the parallel (in the Anomalas it is not valid) and break the purple rocks. They do not refer to the larger rocks where there are usually chests, but to the small ones, like the one you see in the image below these lines.

Fortnite - Raven Missions: Parallel Rocks

Stage 2 of 5: Blast off thanks to a Corruption Conduit in The Parallel

  • Aim: 0/1.
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you must look for the orange craters that is inside the Parallel and pass over one to get fired.

Fortnite - Raven Missions: Conduits of Corruption

Phase 3 of 5: Eliminate monsters from the cube in The Parallel within 15 seconds of using the hang glider

  • Aim: 0/3.
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, the easiest way is to enter the Parallel and use one of the corruption conduits (completing the previous mission) and try land near monsters. Shoot quickly and kill as many as you can to complete it.




Fortnite - Raven Quests: Cube Monsters Eliminated

Stage 4 of 5: Get Headshots From Above

  • Aim: 0/2.
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission just shoot cube monsters in parallel from high point. Just climbing a hedge and shooting from there will be enough.

Fortnite - Raven Missions: Headshots Achieved

Stage 5 of 5: Destroy Chests with a Gathering Tool

  • Aim: 0/2.
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.
Fortnite - Raven Missions: Chests Destroyed with a Pickaxe

To complete this mission, you simply have to destroy chests with the pickaxe. It does not matter the type of chest, or that you do it in one or more games.


