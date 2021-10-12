ALL Raven missions and how to complete them

Among the missions of the Punched Cards of Fortnite Battle Royale for Season 8: Cbico we have the raven missions. This is all you need to know about how to activate them, how to complete them, and the rewards you will get for doing so.

Where is Raven?

Raven is in Hydro 16, the hydroelectric station at the foot of the dam at east of Laguna Lodosa (so far Sticky Swamp).

Stage 1 of 5: Destroy Parallel Rocks

Aim: 0/2.

0/2. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you have to enter the parallel (in the Anomalas it is not valid) and break the purple rocks. They do not refer to the larger rocks where there are usually chests, but to the small ones, like the one you see in the image below these lines.

Stage 2 of 5: Blast off thanks to a Corruption Conduit in The Parallel

Aim: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you must look for the orange craters that is inside the Parallel and pass over one to get fired.

Phase 3 of 5: Eliminate monsters from the cube in The Parallel within 15 seconds of using the hang glider

Aim: 0/3.

0/3. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, the easiest way is to enter the Parallel and use one of the corruption conduits (completing the previous mission) and try land near monsters. Shoot quickly and kill as many as you can to complete it.









Stage 4 of 5: Get Headshots From Above

Aim: 0/2.

0/2. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission just shoot cube monsters in parallel from high point. Just climbing a hedge and shooting from there will be enough.

Stage 5 of 5: Destroy Chests with a Gathering Tool

Aim: 0/2.

0/2. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, you simply have to destroy chests with the pickaxe. It does not matter the type of chest, or that you do it in one or more games.