ALL Disastrous missions and how to complete them

Among the missions of the Punched Cards of Fortnite Battle Royale for Season 8: Cbico we have the disastrous missions. This is all you need to know about how to activate them, how to complete them, and the rewards you will get for doing so.

Where is Disastrous?

Disastrous is in Engaged Reels, the drive-in area that is located at the North of The Cataclysm. It is a classic area, you should know it well.

Phase 1 of 5: Purchase a Shield Item from a Vending Machine

Aim: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you have to find a Curatronic, at any gas station, and buy a shield potion. You don’t have to complicate your life any more, you can go to Pleasant Park, Sleeping Pools, Sacred Hedges …

Stage 2 of 5: Consume both a Small Shield Potion and a Shield Fish

Aim: 0/2.

0/2. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you have to find and consume a small shield potion, of the 25 shield points and a Shield fish, not a sorbet fish, but shield. Ah you have to fish until you find one. It does not have to be in the same game.

Phase 3 of 5: Collect stones from rocks in El Parallel

Aim: 0/50.

0/50. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, you have to enter to Parallel or an anomaly and look for the rocks, not the great dwellings, but the other, and mine them until you get 50 units of stone. You can do it in one or more games









Stage 4 of 5: Use a shield item in The Parallel

Aim: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you have to enter The Parallel for a bubble or an anomaly and use any shield objectPotions, fish, splash, no matter what. As soon as you use even a mushroom, you will complete the challenge.

Stage 5 of 5: Take damage from an enemy player and survive

Aim: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, a enemy player must be able to reach you, but not kill you. You can get away or you can eliminate him, the idea is that some of his shots get to reach you but said player does not kill you.